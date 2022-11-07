Why Ty Jerome has been Warriors' 'godsend,' according to Steve Kerr

Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome.

When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard.

"He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice. "Played four years of college, he's been in the league a few years.

"He's a really good basketball player."

The 25-year-old has been in the NBA for parts of four seasons, spending one season with the Phoenix Suns and two with the Oklahoma City Thunder before landing with the Warriors this season.

Although he never has played more than 50 games in a season, Kerr was impressed with how Jerome has conducted himself when he sees the floor.

"He gets you organized, he doesn't turn the ball over, he plays good position defense without fouling, he does all the things that you try to teach, basically, and he's been a godsend for us," Kerr continued. "The way he's played, the way he's performed as one of our Two-Way guys, has been fantastic."

Despite playing limited minutes, Jerome has been somewhat of a stabilizing force for a Warriors bench needing stability with Donte DiVincenzo out.

In Golden State's 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Jerome had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes as the short-handed Warriors almost pulled off a win.

As Kerr continues to fine-tune his rotations in order to turn the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season around, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility to see Jerome earn more minutes, similar to Jonathan Kuminga.

Should Jerome become a vital piece in the Warriors' turnaround, fans can include the 25-year-old as yet another excellent addition by general manager Bob Myers.

