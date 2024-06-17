Why two Champions League teams have seen their hopes of signing Chelsea 21 year old collapse

CaughtOffside this morning have published a piece claiming that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill’s chances of moving to Bayern Munich this summer have been diminished because the Blues are asking so much for the young defender.

The 21 year old is a real gem from the academy, and played a lot when fit last year. This coming year should be his chance to cement himself in the first team, not take a risky move abroad. Liverpool were linked heavily a year ago, but Chelsea were able to fend them off in the same way, by making clear their asking price was going to be extremely high.

Bayern are rumoured to be making a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, and that really would finish any hopes of a Colwill switch.

The angle of the article is that Liverpool have been given a “boost” now that the Bayern move has “gone cold,” but we see it simply as confirming there will be no move at all this summer. And hopefully in any of the summers to come either.

An unlikely deal grows even less likely

Frankly, we never believed much of the chatter about Colwill, either this summer or last. The club have him on a long contract and are clearly counting on him.

Levi’s focus this season should not be on moving clubs, it should be on getting into the Chelsea first team and establishing himself as a true first choice central defender. It’s all lined up for him – there’s a new manager who looks perfect for his style of football, there’s a vacuum at the heart of defence which none of the talented players on our books have been able to fill yet.

If Colwill steps up this season and starts fulfilling his potential, his future will be settled and he won’t need to worry about Liverpool or Bayern Munich.