Why Tua may not be playable for fantasy managers against the Patriots

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens each picked three Week 1 games that they’re excited to watch for fantasy purposes. Find out why Andy is excited to watch the Jaguars and why Matt wants to see the Joe Flacco revenge game against the Ravens. Later in the episode, Matt is joined by Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs for a conversation about the expectations on this year’s Bills team, Gabe Davis’ potential, and underwear.