Why TSSAA doesn't use instant replay for football championship games while some other states do

CHATTANOOGA – There will be no instant replay this weekend when nine TSSAA state champions are crowned to cap the Tennessee high school football season.

It's not because there are rules that forbid it. On the contrary, the NFHS approved instant replay for playoff games in 2019. However, thus far the TSSAA has chosen not to approve it. But TSSAA executive director Mark Reeves told The Tennessean this week that there could be a day where plays are reviewed.

"We're open to all ideas," Reeves said. "We actually threw that out to our football coaches association. (Assistant director) Richard (McWhirter) had a meeting with them and that's one of the things he threw out to them. How high is that on your agenda priority? It wasn't real high on theirs."

Former TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress had reasoned that if high school football regular season games couldn't have instant replay then neither should the playoffs or championships. His reasoning was every game should matter.

Reeves said the day may eventually come when the TSSAA could have instant replay. To prepare for that, the association has already started gathering information from Alabama, Georgia and other states that have instant replay and how they implemented it in championship games.

More: Upperman football in first final while mourning death of biggest fan, who collapsed on field after semifinal

More: How to watch, livestream TSSAA football championship games, 2023 BlueCross Bowl games

More: Will TSSAA remove boarding schools' unfair advantage as Baylor, McCallie football dominate? | Kreager

That would include how many cameras they used for those games and how many more people did it take and what kind of referee crew was needed as well as training.

"We've started talking about it so if that day comes we're not at Step 1," Reeves said.

Alabama was granted permission by the NFHS to do instant replay during entire season in 2018. A play had to have indisputable evidence to be overturned. Instant replay was optional and needed to have the proper video equipment.

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championships doesn't use instant replay: Here's why