Why has Troy Vincent, not Roger Goodell, become the NFL’s voice on the Damar Hamlin injury? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the NFL’s handling of the injury to Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin. Why is it we are hearing from Troy Vincent, the NFL’s Executive Vice President, rather than Commissioner Roger Goodell. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.