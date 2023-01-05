Why has Troy Vincent, not Roger Goodell, become the NFL’s voice on the Damar Hamlin injury? | You Pod to Win the Game

Reuters

China's services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, although the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high. China abruptly removed its stringent zero-COVID strategy in early December after rare public protests over the protracted curbs, triggering a surge COVID infections across the country. The hit to business caused by the new spread of the virus extends the pain to the services sector from the country's stringent COVID curbs, which were lifted in early December, and reflects a similar trend seen in a larger official services PMI published last week.