Why Troy Aikman 'huge buyer of 49ers following three-game winning streak

The 49ers have come out of their bye week on a mission to remind the entire NFL that they're a serious contender for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

San Francisco's win streak has hit three games following their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

After being 3-4 at one point in the 2022 NFL season with bad losses to the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers have bounced back and their talent is shining on both sides of the football.

ESPN's NFL analyst Troy Aikman is buying into the 49ers this season. Even when the team was under .500, he never jumped ship, considering they're coached by Kyle Shanahan.

"I'm a huge buyer of the 49ers, and I have been all season, and I have been for the last several years, quite honestly," Aikman told SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt. "And a big reason for that is because of Kyle Shanahan.

"They play a style of football that you just don't see around the league. It's an old-school style. I'm not surprised by that, knowing Kyle's background with his dad and running the football, but they are physical."

Aikman elaborated that the 49ers playing a physical style of football can set them apart as not many teams in the league are used to going up against that type of opposition.

"In a league today where there's so much emphasis on player safety and not much contact, not many padded practices during the week," Aikman added. "They play the game the way I used to know it. So not many teams can match that if they're not accustomed to seeing it."

The 49ers will look to win their fourth straight game when they face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

