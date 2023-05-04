Why Treylon Burks must make Year 2 leap after Tennessee Titans downplayed WRs in draft

The Tennessee Titans' 2023 NFL Draft strategy might have put the most pressure on their 2022 first-round pick.

The Titans didn't draft a wide receiver until the seventh round in last month's draft, adding Colton Dowell from UT Martin, and they also opted against using the early free agency window to sign big-name help at wide receiver, only adding journeyman Chris Moore, who had modest career highs of 48 catches for 548 yards last season.

Those numbers, it should be noted, are still better than any receiver on the Titans roster entering 2023.

Which is why the burden is mounting on Treylon Burks, the aforementioned 2022 first-round pick. If anyone has to emerge to be a No. 1 target for Ryan Tannehill this season, it's the player the Titans traded A.J. Brown to select.

Here's a quick look at how much better Burks can be and needs to be for the Titans in 2023.

How much better can Treylon Burks be?

Burks averaged three catches and 40.4 yards per game during his rookie season. That's roughly as good as rookie first-round receivers usually are; the 18 first-round receivers picked between 2017 and 2021 averaged 3.5 catches and 45.6 yards per game as rookies.

The good news for Burks and the Titans is those receivers almost always got better in Year 2:

14/18 averaged more yards per game

13/18 averaged more receptions per game

12/18 caught more touchdowns

If Burks improves at the league-average rates and plays a full 17-game season, he'd be expected to catch 59 passes for 833 yards. That's roughly equivalent to what Buffalo Bills No. 2 receiver Gabriel Davis and Cleveland Browns No. 2 Donovan Peoples-Jones produced last season, and it's a massive upgrade over what the Titans got from their best receivers last year.

But those averages factor in receivers who actually got worse from Year 1 to Year 2. When basing the data only on players who got better in Year 2, Burks' projections jump to 72 catches and 950 yards, in the range of mid-tier No. 1 options like Michael Pittman and Jerry Jeudy.

How good do the Titans need Burks to be?

Discounting the Titans, the NFL's median No. 1 receiver last season caught 78 passes for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns.

As always when discussing the Titans, running back Derrick Henry is a game-changing factor. As a result of playing a Henry-based, ball-control offense, the Titans ran the league's second-fewest plays and attempted the third-fewest passes in 2022. Even if Burks takes a step forward, the Titans shouldn't need him to produce among the top half of the league's No. 1 targets in order for him to provide No. 1 value.

Take a little bit of production off those median numbers and Burks would be right in that 72-catch, 950-yard range mentioned above, a place that should be healthy for the Titans offense.

If Burks is this good, how good are the Titans?

This might not be the comparison Titans fans want to read, but the team essentially needs Year 2 Burks to do what Year 2 Corey Davis did. In 2018, Davis caught 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns, all to lead the team. The Titans had the NFL's fourth-worst passing offense, but Henry broke 1,000 yards and the defense was great so the Titans still finished 9-7.

It's not a high bar, but it's been proven Titans coach Mike Vrabel can win under those circumstances. And that kind of production is well within the expected range for Burks' year-over-year growth.

The Titans' offense doesn't morph into the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in this scenario. But it's definitely good enough to keep the Titans competitive if the rest of the roster performs.

