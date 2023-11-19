Why Trey Rucker's INT was a 'turning point' in Oklahoma State football's win over Houston

HOUSTON — All that was missing was the rain.

After suffering a blowout road loss to UCF last week in rainy Orlando, Florida, OSU found itself in a similar situation Saturday during the first half of a road game against Houston.

The Cowboys trailed by two possessions with just over four minutes left until halftime, but Trey Rucker got them back on track. The redshirt senior safety intercepted a pass before returning it to Houston's 22-yard line, and OSU scored a touchdown two plays later.

That sparked a run of 27 unanswered points by the Cowboys, who ultimately earned a 43-30 win.

"It was big time," head coach Mike Gundy said of Rucker's interception. "That was huge for us at that time. The points, yes, but more so the momentum and (knowing) it's gonna be OK."

More: How did Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State football beat Houston? 'It wasn’t crazy by design'

That marked the first interception of the season for Rucker, who also finished with 10 tackles in the win.

It was a strong performance by the veteran safety, who didn't get off to the best start.

Houston held a 7-3 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter when Jonah Wilson burned Rucker on a deep route. Quarterback Donovan Smith capitalized by connecting with Wilson for a 60-yard touchdown.

But Rucker didn't hang his head for too long. He delivered his timely interception three defensive stands later.

"It was huge, and then for it to happen to Trey," defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. "For him to bounce back, be in that position and finish the play, I'm so happy for him. He's a short-memory type of player.

"He always has that calm demeanor. He always believes he can make the play."

Rucker's interception fueled OSU's defense.

Houston scored a touchdown on two of its first four drives on Saturday. But after Rucker's interception, the Cowboys forced the Cougars to punt on each of their next five drives.

More: Brennan Presley nearly ties Oklahoma State football record vs. Houston & more key stats

Nov 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Trey Rucker (9) tackles Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) during the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston only managed to collect 47 yards of offense during that stretch.

"It's the little stuff with defense that gets us going," junior linebacker Collin Oliver said. "Sometimes when things go slow like they did today, we need a little energy boost. That came in the form of a pick from Trey. It was really good to see that."

Rucker's interception also provided a boost for OSU's offense. The Cowboys scored on each of their next four drives, and three of those scores came in the form of touchdowns.

OSU finished the night with 501 yards of offense. Redshirt senior quarterback Alan Bowman led the way by going 29 for 43 through the air for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowman also recorded an interception on OSU's second drive of the game drive, and Houston's Isaiah Hamilton returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. But Bowman ultimately settled in, and he credits none other than Rucker for the shift in momentum.

"Trey Rucker's interception was a turning point for me," Bowman said. "They kind of had us on the ropes, but Trey made a great play. ... After Trey's interception, that definitely turned it for us."

More: Oklahoma State football grades vs. Houston: Cowboys show resliency in rally past Cougars

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Trey Rucker's interception sparks Oklahoma State football vs. Houston