Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

Why Trey Lance's college QB coach likes 49ers offense fit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Lance's college QB coach likes fit with 49ers offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance might have been a 1,000-yard rusher during his lone full season as the starting quarterback at North Dakota State, but he ran a number of under-center and pro-style concepts within the Bison offense.

Lance's quarterback coach in college, Randy Hedberg, spoke to Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt after Lance was made the 49ers' No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and detailed why he believes his former pupil will thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"I do think there's tremendous upside in what Trey brings to the table, he brings a great attitude, a great work ethic into the quarterbacks room, he's a football junkie," Hedberg told NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's one of those guys, and I've mentioned this to various coaches that I've talked to, Trey will study the game and has a very good understanding of the game, and I think plays the game with a defensive mentality, I've mentioned that numerous times to people, he is just a tough, hard-nosed young man and I think that will serve him well going into the NFL."

Shanahan has enacted a scheme since taking over the 49ers in 2017 that largely focuses on play-action and working off the run game to take shots down the field, something Hedberg believes Lance is more than capable of replicating.

"Most of our play-action game is done from under center, and he's turned his back to the defense numerous times in different actions that we throw," Hedberg said. "Our big-ball throws down the field were usually from play-action."

RELATED: Why draft analyst believes Lance will win offensive ROY

Due to NDSU opting to play a spring 2021 schedule as a result of COVID-19, Lance has played just one college game in the past 15 months. 

Shanahan has said he had a good idea Lance was going to be the pick well before announcing him as the selection on April 29, and likely has been working hard on developing schemes to utilize Lance's talents.

While he isn't expected to be the starter right away, Lance has all the tools Shanahan could ask for out of a franchise QB, and hopes to eventually deliver a Super Bowl trophy back to the Bay Area.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Teachers Union Head Claims ‘1619 Project’ Opponents Trying to Ban ‘Factual Version of Oppression’ in U.S.

    American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten accused opponents of the New York Times‘s 1619 Project of trying to ban a “factual version of oppression in America,” in Thursday comments on Prime with Charles Blow on BNC. “All of a sudden you’re hearing people talk about critical race theory, people who have no idea what that term means, who are trying to ban the 1619 Project, because it is trying to…actually teach a factual version of oppression in America,” Weingarten said. The comments come amid controversy surrounding the U.S. Department of Education push to adopt curriculum based on certain parts of the 1619 Project, unveiled by the Times in 2019. The project initially claimed that the importation of the first slaves to American shores in 1619 constituted the nation’s “true founding,” although the phrase disappeared from later iterations of the project. The Times developed curricula based on the project that has been adopted in various schools, including the Chicago public school district. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) wrote a letter to Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona last week, calling not to adopt nationwide curricula based on the project. “Families did not ask for this divisive nonsense. Voters did not vote for it. Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil,” McConnell wrote. “If your Administration had proposed actual legislation instead of trying to do this quietly through the Federal Register, that legislation would not pass Congress.” A number of states have advanced legislation to ban 1619 Project curricula from being taught at public schools. Idaho governor Brad Little signed a bill last week banning schools from teaching “critical race theory.”

  • Daigle's 2021 NFC Draft Grades

    John Daigle delivers grades for every NFC team following the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Report: NWSL expansion team to move from Sacramento to San Diego, Jill Ellis still involved

    Sacramento isn't getting an NWSL expansion team after all.

  • Talanoa Hufanga was 2021 NFL Draft steal, ex-49ers GM believes

    That's a lot of praise for the former USC safety.

  • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discusses keys to Sam Darnold’s success

    For one, Sam Darnold is walking into a better situation than he ever had with the Jets.

  • Michael B. Jordan 'bombed' his audition for Star Wars

    The Force wasn't with Michael B. Jordan when he auditioned for Star Wars. The actor opened up to Variety this week about once auditioning for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and completely bombing. "I think that was probably my worst audition to date," the actor said. Jordan explained the extreme secrecy of J.J. Abrams' film threw him off, noting that "when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides." "Everything's like super vague," he said. "Everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure." The Creed star was evidently going for the role that John Boyega ended up being cast in, which IndieWire notes Tom Holland says he also failed to get. In Holland's case, he apparently couldn't stop laughing during his audition at a woman making "bleep bloop bloop" sounds while trying to act like a droid. "I obviously didn't get the part," Holland said. "That wasn't my best moment." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too. Such a tournament would allow for the top European teams from UEFA's Women's Champions League to face off with clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League as well as sides from countries where the women's game is still developing.

  • Saudi 'Super League' bids $100m for Asian Tour in latest move to split golf

    The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • Anfernee Simons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Column: The NHL embarrasses itself again as MMA On Ice

    The National Hockey League is an embarrassment. To contend the carnage that went on these past few days between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers is simply a part of game is the sort of Neanderthal thinking that keeps hockey in the dark ages. Will this be the light-bulb moment when the NHL finally exorcises this wretched stain that holds back any chance of it becoming a truly major sport?

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?

  • Why MLB pitchers are getting too good to throw perfect games

    Orioles starter John Means' no-hitter was the third of 2021, and none has featured a walk. Here's why MLB arms are losing perfect games a different way these days.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021