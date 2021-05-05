Why Trey Lance might start for the 49ers sooner than you think

Last Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers shocked many in the football world when they drafted North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third-overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. For many, this was a surprise, because all the tea leaves seemed to be pointing towards Alabama passer Mac Jones as the selection. Instead, the 49ers made the man from Fargo their next quarterback.

But when you start to dig in deeper to the prospect, you might see that Lance is an ideal fit for what Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ need at the quarterback position.

There are a few reasons why this pairing would be ideal. We can divide this into three elements: Pre-snap, post-snap passing, and post-snap athleticism.

Let’s start with what happens before the play even begins.

What Lance adds before the play

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

We will start with perhaps a critical component to this discussion, and one that flies under-the-radar every draft cycle. Verbiage. Anyone who has studied a West Coast playbook, or specifically a Shanahan playbook, knows that the terminology can be a bit...wordy. Sometimes a play call from these offenses sounds more like a Dennis Miller bit from a comedy club, one that begins with a discussion of airplane food and winds up with a deep dive into the Romanov Dynasty. A few years ago, Mark Schelerth sat down with Shanahan before a game and asked him to recite a play call. Here is what the coach came up with: https://www.instagram.com/p/BckLL7hjiJI/ In case you missed that: "Y-Short to strong-right clamp Ace; H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback; can it with with Roll-Right B-Shallow on two." Now, Shanahan somewhat cheats here, because he is really calling two potential plays that the quarterback will decide between at the line of scrimmage. The first play is H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback. The second is Roll-Right B-Shallow. The "can it with" language means that if the QB does not like what he sees from the defense, he can change from H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback to Roll-Right B-Shallow" by using a "kill" call. Yeah, it is a lot. And not every young quarterback can handle all that out of the gate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqdexCpflUY Of course, this leads to a discussion about whether all this terminology is necessary. After all, there were some who thought that the length of Shanahan's playcalls, and the time he took to get them in, led to Matt Ryan's inability to audible in Super Bowl LI as the Atlanta Falcons blew their 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. But there is a method to the madness, as Sean Payton explained:

If you just come up with a one-syllable name, it's probably gonna be easier on the [quarterback] and it's probably gonna stress some others a little bit more. I can call, '22 Flanker Drive.' Boom. But if I call, '22 Flanker Drive, Halfback Burst,' I just helped the halfback out a little bit more. If I call, '22 Flanker Drive, Halfback Burst, X go.' Well, it's the same play, but I've alerted the X on a go. So it's information. And how much are you choosing to give? And who are you giving it to?

So these types of play calls are a lot to digest and spit out, and as we saw with the example above from Jon Gruden, it can be tough for younger quarterbacks. Especially those who came from simplified offenses and often got the play call while looking at the sideline and the cue cards being held up. Lance, however, has a different background. As NDSU quarterback coach Randy Hedberg explained when he met with the media prior to Lance's first pro day workout:

I would say offensively, we're probably more West Coast type. I think we probably resemble more West Coast; our verbiage gets kind of long. And that's one thing our quarterbacks do, is we're able to verbalize in the huddle where most quarterbacks don't. They aren't in a huddle in college anymore; they're looking at signs on the sideline and not dictating what protections are in place. We verbalize the play in the huddle, and I think that's one thing that would be a plus for Trey at the next level. He's done that in our system, but it does resemble more West Coast than anything.

And the "kill" system, the "can it with" terminology that Shanahan uses? Lance is ready for that as well, as Hedberg outlined:

To answer your second question first: No, it's the same that we had for Carson [Wentz] and Easton [Stick]. Our offense puts a lot of emphasis on the quarterback processing at the line of scrimmage with protections. They have an option to set the protections more often than not, and then they have the option of changing protections also. But they also have we have a “kill” system and a “maybe” system, which gets him into run/pass, pass-to-run, run-to-pass, whatever it is based on different alignments of the defense. So that's part of our game also which I think the quarterbacks are really good at, but it's no different. We did the same with Easton, and we did the same with Carson.

So looking at Lance's background, and the offense was coming from at North Dakota State, he is perhaps more ready than people expect to handle what happens in San Francisco before the snap. From the terminology to the "kill" system, Lance has the ability to hit the ground running. At least in terms of this part of the playbook. But as we all know, there is more to playing quarterback than getting the play out of your mouth in the huddle or making adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

What Lance offers in the passing game

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Now having covered the terminology, what about the actual offense? You know, the stuff that happens after the play is called? If you watch Lance in the NDSU offense and then what the 49ers have looked like the past few seasons, you see a lot of similarity. 12 and 21 personnel packages. Schemed throws to the fullback and an emphasis on the tight ends. Play-action plays and of course, everyone's favorite playcall. Or at least one of them. If you really want to get a feel for what Lance was asked to do in the NDSU offense, there are some fascinating clinics on Coachtube available from Tyler Roehl, the NDSU offensive coordinator. One is titled "Utilizing the Fullback and TE in the NDSU Offense." Another is titled "Integrating FB and TE in Play Action Passing Game." You can purchase those here if you are interested, but here is a free sample from the second clinic that features Lance: "You got the fullback? Take it." Sound similar at all to how the 49ers use Kyle Juszczyk, who the organization just re-signed to a five-year deal? [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/LanceVideo1.mp4">[/video] 21 personnel, play-action with the quarterback under center, hit the fullback in the flat. If you squint hard enough you can almost see the "Juszczyk" on the back of the jersey. Of course, not every throw in Shanahan's offense is designed to go to the flats. The coach loves to dial up shot plays out of these run looks. Consider that another box checked from Lance's time in Fargo: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/LanceVideo2.mp4">[/video] Another play-action design out of 21 personnel, only this time Lance looks for his X receiver running a little double-move route. The QB gets the safety to flatten his path a bit by using his eyes, and then the receiver gets behind the coverage for an easy touchdown. So we have the terminology, and we have the offensive philosophy/experience. But there are even more elements to this marriage than just these play-action designs. In fact, we start with perhaps everyone's favorite play outside of four verticals. Leak. Or maybe you term it Y-Throwback. However you describe it, it is a play call that has become somewhat synonymous with Shanahan over the past few years. You know the design, where the flow of the play is to one side of the field, and then George Kittle sneaks out to the opposite side to work himself wide open? Well, here you go: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/LanceVideo3.mp4">[/video] Just another box checked. How about one more box, a necessary component to most passing offenses that Lance has demonstrated an ability to check: Anticipation. Take for example this crossing route to the middle of the field thrown by the incumbent starting quarterback in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/GaroppoloDigAiyuk.mp4">[/video] Garoppolo hits receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a crossing route between the hashmarks with an anticipation throw, made on-time and in-rhythm. The timing of the pass gives Aiyuk the ability to turn into an athlete after the catch, and he picks up additional yardage thanks to the read, timing and throw from Garoppolo. Now we can look at this throw from Lance: [video width="960" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/LanceDig.mp4">[/video] Now here's Lance throwing a very similar crossing route in the middle of the field, working off of a play-action drop with his back turned to the defense. He anticipates this throwing window well, but beyond that he also gives his receiver a chance to make a play after the catch by throttling him down with the ball placement. Lance knows the opposite field safety is lurking, so rather than lead his receiver into coverage he puts the football on his frame, letting the WR slow, catch and spin to avoid contact and pick up additional yardage. Anticipation matters in NFL offenses, particularly in a system such as Shanahan's that is rooted in West Coast concepts, where YAC is king. Here are two more examples. First, Garoppolo targeting Kittle on a Y-Iso out route: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/GaroppoloKittleOut.mp4">[/video] Garoppolo trusts that his target -- George Kittle, working against Stephon Gilmore -- is going to get open so he gets the ball out on-time and before the break. He trusts Kittle, and that trust is rewarded with a first down conversion. Now here is Lance making a very similar throw again with the requisite anticipation: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/LanceVideo8.mp4">[/video] Lance knows before the snap that he will have the X receiver working against single coverage, with the defender using inside leverage. That gives the receiver the leverage advantage working to the outside, so Lance lets this pass rip well before the break, putting the cornerback in an impossible position. Anticipation is a critical part of any NFL offense, including what the 49ers do. Lance might not be a finished product in this area, but he is farther along than you might expect. But of course there is one more element to examine, something that might enable Lance to not just run Shanahan's offense, but transcend it.

Trey Lance, the athlete

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

This might be the final piece to the puzzle, but Lance's athleticism might be the reason he starts before people expect, and could be the foundation for how he transitions to the NFL. After all, someone who considers himself something of a...well...let's not say expert but someone with a viewpoint on quarterbacks, wrote last season that a young QB needs two things to play early and have success. One is the ability to simply read, decipher and throw against leverage. Maybe you cannot tell the difference between Stubbie, Stump, Seahawk, Zeke and Trio -- and let's face it, idiots like me often struggle even armed with books in front of us, clinic videos at the ready, the sage Coach Vass on speed-dial, and a pause/rewind button -- but if you can simply see the leverage of the defender nearest your target and put the football away from that defender, you can play early. The other thing that young QBs need to play early (and survive) is athleticism. On one hand, the athleticism allows the quarterback to simply survive back there, in an environment where the athletes on the other side of the football are bigger, faster and stronger than those he faced in college. If he can move around, protect himself and escape, he has a chance to make plays. Something that might look a little bit like this: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/LanceVideo9.mp4">[/video] Beyond that, the athletic ability a rookie QB possesses puts him in a position to extend plays, and "make sure." Every single quarterback entering the league this summer -- including Lance -- is going to have to get faster with his mind. The coverages they face will be more complex, the athletes in the secondaries they face will be more explosive, the throwing windows will be smaller and simply put life is going to be harder. But if a QB can buy a little bit of time with his legs, he can give himself more time to make decisions and, perhaps, force the structure of the coverage in the secondary to break down, giving him a bigger window to attack. Like he does on this play, buying some time, sliding to his left and then finding a target: https://twitter.com/KeaganStiefel/status/1360367461892304899?s=20 Then of course there is the boot-action element of Shanahan's offense. This dates back to his time with the Atlanta Falcons, where you saw Matt Ryan executing those designs. Now Shanahan gets a quarterback familiar with those concepts: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/LanceVideo1.mp4">[/video] But who can also do this:

Now, those boot-action elements of Shanahan's offense are twice as dangerous. Because defenders will have to account for the threat of Lance as a runner, which might lead to those coverages breaking down as players in the flat or underneath rally downhill to stop the threat of the QB run. Which, in due course, creates bigger windows for the young quarterback to attack. Last summer, when I sat down with the brilliant Matt Waldman to study Lance in this video I said that there was one offense that the NDSU QB could run early: San Francisco's. For all of these reasons, that might turn out to be true.

