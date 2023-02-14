Why Trey Lance hilariously calls Christian McCaffrey 'mini Nick Bosa'

Why Lance hilariously calls McCaffrey 'mini Nick Bosa' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey takes his football seriously, which might explain the impact he made after being traded to the 49ers from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance appeared last Wednesday on "CBS Sports HQ," highlighting how McCaffrey's off-the-field routine in the 2022 NFL season resembles Nick Bosa's.

"CMAC is a mini Nick Bosa," Lance said. "Nick Bosa eats egg whites, broccoli and American potatoes for breakfast every single day. And it is the same thing for CMAC. [The] same type of deal.

"He takes his business very seriously. He comes to work every single day. He's the type of guy, imagine he gets in his bed at 8 o'clock every night and he folds his sheets perfectly over himself. And that's about it."

Bosa's routine helped him win the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. If McCaffrey has a similar routine as Bosa, the former could be in line to win his own individual award in 2023, in his first full season with the 49ers.

McCaffrey was nominated for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year but didn't lift the hardware, as the honor went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Nonetheless, expect McCaffrey and his mini-Bosa routine to be back helping the 49ers challenge for a Vince Lombardi trophy after the team fell short this season.

