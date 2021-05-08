Why Trey Lance calls being 49ers No. 3 draft pick 'perfect world'

Why Lance calls being 49ers' pick at No. 3 'perfect world' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance sounds thrilled to have been the 49ers' choice with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It's kind of a perfect world as far as situations out there," Lance told NFL Media's Adam Maya this week. "There's not a better one."

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers spent months scouting the five quarterbacks expected to be first-round draft picks, and after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson came off the board with the first two selections, Lance ended up being the choice.

"Coach Shanahan can make this offense look however he wants it to look and I trust him and his football mind. It's one of the best. I'm just super excited to obviously see what he does and continue to push me outside my comfort zone," Lance told Maya. "I know he can do whatever he wants with the offense to make it successful, and I fully believe he's going to do that."

Unlike Lawrence and Wilson, however, there is very little pressure on Lance to be the starting quarterback for the 49ers from Day 1. Jimmy Garoppolo still has the confidence of Shanahan and the coaching staff when healthy, and Shanahan recently said he doesn't believe there is a competition between the two at the moment because of Garoppolo's familiarity with the scheme.

"Jimmy is definitely our starter right now, and right now there isn't a competition because I don't believe Trey would be in a position to compete," Shanahan told Rich Eisen on Peacock. "Jimmy is too good of a player, he's got too good of a grasp of our offense, he'll start out OTAs running like he's done before and he'll be the starting quarterback."

Lance already is putting in work with his new teammates, and Shanahan should be enamored about the idea of building an offense around Lance's unique skillset whenever he is ready to take over for Garoppolo.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast