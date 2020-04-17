Why Trey Burton would be great fit with 49ers alongside George Kittle

If the 49ers are looking for an affordable, but dynamic tight end to pair with George Kittle, they don't necessarily have to wait until next week's 2020 NFL Draft to acquire one. The guy they're looking for might be available right now.

The Chicago Bears released tight end Trey Burton on Friday. He signed a lucrative four-year, $32 million free-agent contract with Chicago prior to the start of the 2018 season, but only lasted half that time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report, citing a source.

Bears releasing Trey Burton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Burton, 28, started all 16 games in his first season with the Bears, hauling in 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns. He had an injury-shortened 2019 campaign, however, and was limited to 14 receptions for just 84 yards across eight games (five starts). Prior to Chicago, he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning the Super Bowl in 2017.

Though Burton didn't live up to his contract in Chicago, that's not necessarily why he was released. The Bears have an abundance of tight ends even without Burton -- seven to be exact -- including free-agent signing Jimmy Graham. However, they still owe Burton $4 million.

Trey Burton underwent off-season hip surgery and is expected to be ready well before training camp, per source. Bears still owe Burton $4 million, so it's not likely he will cost another team very much. https://t.co/VFSs6bzrXt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Given that Burton is still being paid by the Bears, it wouldn't be surprising if another team acquired him on the cheap. Considering his recent injury history, perhaps an incentive-laden contract could do the trick.

The 49ers don't have a ton of cap space to work with, but in theory, they could make that work. They reportedly were interested in Burton when he was a free agent, and if they still are, it'll cost them way less to acquire him now.

Burton was the victim of erratic quarterback play during his time with the Bears. That wouldn't be the case in San Francisco, and if he's looking for another shot at the Super Bowl, it would be tough to think of a better spot for him than with the 49ers.

