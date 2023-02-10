Why Trevor Lawrence is rooting for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII

Trevor Lawrence made it clear in a letter to Jacksonville Jaguars fans that he’d much rather be playing this Sunday than watching Super Bowl LVII as a spectator. But Lawrence has spent his week doing the next best thing: making the media rounds and enjoying Phoenix, Ariz. in the lead up to the big game.

On Friday morning, Lawrence joined ESPN’s First Take to chat with Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith, and Ryan Clark about the Jaguars’ 2022 season. At the end of his interview, Lawrence was asked about his thoughts on the Sunday matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I gotta go with the Chiefs,” Lawrence said. “Just, AFC, the team that beat us — selfishly, I want the team that put us out to win it.”

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles got wins over the Jaguars during the regular season, but it was a 27-20 loss to Kansas City in the Divisional Round that eliminated Jacksonville.

Lawrence singled out the Kansas City defense as an underrated unit that could lead the way Sunday. Lawrence was sacked by times by the Chiefs in the first meeting and another two times in the Divisional Round. In the latter loss, the Jaguars turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter to end much hope of a comeback.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

