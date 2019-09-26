Why Trent Williams will be in no rush to follow Melvin Gordon and end his own holdout

When the Chargers take the practice field on Thursday, they're expecting Melvin Gordon to be there. That's when the star running back will reportedly end his holdout and finally rejoin his team.

That means Trent Williams is the last remaining NFL player who's voluntarily staying away from the franchise he plays for. Unfortunately, Gordon returning to action will have no influence on Williams doing the same.

There are many reasons why that's the case.

First off, Gordon is a 2015 first-rounder who's in the last year of his rookie deal. The reason he was holding out with the Chargers was because he wanted a new contract, but Los Angeles wasn't giving any indication they'd fulfill that demand.

Unlike Williams, who's inked a mega-extension in the league before, Gordon has yet to do that. Therefore, Gordon was likely feeling the lack of game checks and potential fines - which, when added together, are close to at least a million dollars - much more than Williams is.

To put it simply, one guy needs the cash that suiting up every week brings way more than the other.

Secondly, Gordon was also losing leverage because his replacements were succeeding in his absence. The Redskins, on the other hand, are sorely missing Williams.

On the west coast, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are both contributing in the Chargers' backfield, with Ekeler in particular putting up some serious numbers. Meanwhile, in Washington, Jay Gruden's rushing attack is basically inoperative and Donald Penn simply can't replicate what No. 71 is able to do.

Gordon's hand was forced a bit because his team was equipped with options to fill in for him. Williams just doesn't have to worry about that.

Lastly, as mentioned earlier, Gordon's holdout was strictly based on finances. It was far less complicated than the issues between Williams and the Redskins, which are related to finances but also to distrust between the offensive lineman and Bruce Allen as well as the medical staff.

Gordon was upset that his bank account wasn't being taken care of. Williams, however, is upset that his long-term health wasn't being taken care of. That's something that may be impossible to smooth over.

Because of all of those factors, the Chargers offense will be strengthened on Thursday and a distraction around the organization will disappear. Sadly, those things won't be true for the Redskins as well, and there's no reason to believe they'll be coming true anytime soon.

Why Trent Williams will be in no rush to follow Melvin Gordon and end his own holdout