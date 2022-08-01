Why Trent Williams is NFL's best player in eyes of 49ers' Dre Greenlaw

Why Greenlaw thinks left tackle Williams is NFL's best player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Any list of the best players in the NFL would likely include quarterbacks, wide receivers and edge rushers near the top.

But 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw believes he shares a locker room with the best player in professional football. And he’s thinking of an offensive lineman.

Greenlaw on Monday made the case for left tackle Trent Williams as the best at what he does in the NFL.

“Trent’s the best player in the NFL,” Greenlaw said. “For sure. No doubt.”

“It doesn’t matter who’s lined up against him, I got Trent Williams.”

Williams, 34, has been selected to nine Pro Bowls in his 11 NFL seasons. After what is widely considered his best season in 2021, Williams was selected to his first All-Pro recognition.

“On any kind of outside run, Trent runs like a DB. You got to make some decisions when Trent is coming at you. You got to make some business decisions,” Greenlaw said with a laugh.

Williams is listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. In addition to his obvious size and strength, he has a next-level knowledge of the game. And Williams also possesses unique athleticism for a man of any size.

“It’s unbelievable,” Greenlaw said. “For someone on the offensive line, you don’t really look at that and say, ‘Oh, he’s the best,’ but the way that he's just an athlete. If he’s not the best player, he’s one of the best athletes. Especially for that size. It’s just ridiculous.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast