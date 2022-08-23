Why Trent Williams isn't concerned with 49ers' 'work in progress' offense

Why Williams isn't concerned with 'work in progress' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s no secret that the 49ers’ offense has had some rough practices going up against their own defense during training camp this summer.

But in left tackle Trent Williams' eyes, there’s no need for concern for a couple of reasons.

For starters, they have Kyle Shanahan.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Williams told reporters of the offense after practice Tuesday. “We haven’t ‘made it’ by any stretch of the imagination, but we’ve got a play caller that’s the best in the world. So our game plans and how we execute is a huge deal for this offense.”

With a first-year starter under center in Trey Lance, there’s sure to be a learning curve for San Francisco’s entire offense as the season approaches. Monday’s practice was another good example of that, with the 49ers’ defense picking off the young quarterback three times.

But Lance has also had good days in practice, and Williams expects things to be easier on the offense once the season is underway.

“It will be different, obviously, going up [against] a defense which we don’t game plan with,” Williams said, hinting that the 49ers’ defense might know what plays they’re going up against in practice.

“Our first 20, 30 plays are scripted, and the script is not just for our eyes. It’s universal, so Fred Warner can easily pick up our offensive script and kind of know what’s coming. Not saying that he does, not saying he don’t. I’m not putting that out there, but it makes it difficult.”

But the offense struggling against one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL is nothing new, he added.

“It’s always like that during training camp. It’s been like that every year I’ve been here,” Williams said. “Last year was just as tough, year before was just as tough. That defense is incredible, they play extremely hard. They only have one speed, so it’s a great learning tool. It’s a great measuring stick.”

Last year, the 49ers went from tough practices against their own defense during training camp to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, furthering Williams’ theory that things can look a lot different for the team as a whole once the regular season arrives.

And in that same vein, the All-Pro hasn’t been frustrated with any of the offense’s subpar performances so far in camp -- especially after a 2-0 start to the preseason.

“It’s a long season,” Williams said. “If I’m getting frustrated in training camp, what’s that going to say about Week 4 or Week 8, Week 9 or Week 17, the extra game? If I’m frustrated now, how do I keep my head then? Playing offensive line is all about being consistent and not getting too high, not getting too low. I take that approach with pretty much everything.”

It’s that kind of attitude that has helped Williams become one of the league’s top players.

And the 49ers hope that outlook, some offensive growth and Shanahan’s magical play calling can help lead to a sixth Super Bowl title for the franchise.

