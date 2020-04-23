Why Trent Williams could be part of the 'equation' for the Browns with the 10th pick

During Thursday night's NFL Draft, Redskins fans will be most interested to see what happens with the second overall pick. Most expect Washington to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the pick.

After that, Redskins fans should pay close attention to what the Cleveland Browns do with the 10th overall pick.

It's no secret that the Browns are interested in trading for disgruntled Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Cleveland has been on the short list of teams for Williams going all the way back to last season, and former Browns GM John Dorsey publicly talked last fall about trying to trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

After Williams posted a cryptic image to his Instagram page Wednesday night that could mean a move is coming, much will hinge on the Browns pick at 10.

If Cleveland takes a tackle, it seems much less likely that the Browns would then trade for Williams. Cleveland signed Jack Conklin this offseason to a three-year deal with $30 million guaranteed. That cash means he will be the right tackle this year and at least next, so the Browns now only need to solve their left tackle issue. Williams is better than any rookie available with the 10th pick, but he will also cost more and be about a decade older.

Still, the prospect of trading for Williams is certainly on the Browns radar, at least according to long-time Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

"I do think Trent Williams comes into the equation depending on how those first nine picks are going," Cabot said Wednesday on Cleveland radio station 92.3 the Fan.

That equation will be worth watching for Redskins fans.

A run on tackles is expected early in the draft, and it's possible two go in the first five picks. That would force some high quality defensive players further down and give the Browns some very intriguing options.

In many ways the Browns seem like the best option for Washington to move Williams. Cleveland has two third-round picks and a full cadre of selections in 2021 so there's no lack of draft capital. The Browns also have a need at left tackle.

At least they do right now. That could change with the 10th pick.

