Why Trent Dilfer believes Giants' Daniel Jones will become 'one of these great quarterbacks' in the NFL

Daniel Jones runs with ball blue jersey Week 1 2021

Daniel Jones’ first Giants game of the 2021 campaign was reminiscent of many others. He starts off hot but there’s a couple plays here and there, like his fumble in the red zone on a crucial drive late in the second half, that kills momentum and ends up stagnating the offense.

Of course, it’s not all on Jones, but the narrative is that he can’t hold on to the ball, especially in moments that matter for New York.

But Trent Dilfer, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach of the Elite 11 quarterback academy, thinks Jones’ narrative is going to change for the better some time soon.

Why?

“I see the toughness, I see the grit, I see the resilience, I see enough talent,” he told CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara. “I see all the intangible stuff that’s going to allow him to survive what is going to be a horrific narrative of him giving games away. And we both know how narratives go in the NFL. Perception becomes reality. Narratives become the focal point, the headliners. And he’s going to have to get through this turnover thing – and he will because I think he’s the right kind of kid.”

There’s no doubt that Jones has shown flashes of being a great quarterback throughout his early tenure with the Giants. He has a cannon for an arm, his accuracy is on point most throws and he can use his legs to pick up chunk yards and even score touchdowns.

He has all the physical traits, but his ball security has been a problem from day one. And as Week 1 proved, it continues to haunt him in the biggest of moments.

But Dilfer is extremely confident that he will overcome that, and once the Giants begin to improve in a very specific area related to Jones’ play, New York and the rest of the NFL will see what Jones can truly do.



“When he does – and I don’t think it’s an if, it’s a when,” Dilfer said about the turnover problem. “When he does, and as they get more talented up front, they gotta get better up front. When those things happen, I think this is probably a next year thing to be honest with you. You’ll see flashes of it this year. But when he does, he’s going to be one of the better players in the NFL.

“I don’t think he’s gonna be a flash-and-sizzle guy all the time. I think he’s going to grow into one of these great quarterbacks that makes everybody around him better because of what he’s gone through, what he’s endured, what he’s had to fight through. And his team’s gonna be like, ‘Listen, if that guy can do it, we can do it.’”

It’s Year 3 for Jones and it’s one where he needs to prove to the Giants and the fanbase that he is the guy to lead them in the short- and long-term future. He didn’t get off to the start he wanted in the home opener, but the Giants have an opportunity to turn that narrative around quickly on Thursday night in Washington against a division opponent.

Dilfer sees Jones’ narrative changing either way.