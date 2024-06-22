Why training camp is extra important for Bears’ offense

The Chicago Bears are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2024 season. This is a squad that hasn’t had success on the field in a few years, but they are coming out of a potential great rebuild. If they do things the right way, they might be able to find some playoff success in the coming years.

Heading into training camp, there is a lot that needs to happen for this team to find success in 2024. Not many people think they are full-blown Super Bowl contenders yet, but most believe they can be in the mix for a playoff berth if everything goes right.

Training camp is especially important for the offense this year. Not only are they learning Shane Waldron’s new offense, but they have several new players who are considered impact guys. That starts with quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everettt and offenisve linemen Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates.

Finding chemistry, especially in a new offense, is a big key during the early stages of camp. All of these guys are going to be playing together for the first time.

Out of them all, Williams has the most pressure to succeed, even as a rookie. He’s already the franchise quarterback, and he hasn’t taken a single snap in the NFL yet. Although he was incredible in college, there is going to be a learning curve. Chicago did a good job bringing in a lot of talent to help support him, but it could take some time to get going in training camp.

If everyone stays healthy and gains that aforementioned chemistry during camp, it will bleed into the preseason. At that point, the Bears might be able to find a way to be a good team once the regular season starts. There are a lot of points to be scored.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire