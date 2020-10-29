Why trading for WR Kenny Golladay makes tons of sense for the Giants

With the NFL trade deadline getting closer by the day, teams are looking every which way to see how they can improve their teams, whether that’s dealing for a playmaker or trading players away to acquire draft picks this offseason.

One would figure the Giants to be in the latter half of that group, as they’re 1-6 and still developing their young team. But during his latest Breaking Big Blue podcast episode, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said the Giants may be looking into a move that would certainly contradict that.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay is someone that is intriguing heading toward the deadline, and Raanan is saying there was “at least some conversation” between both teams regarding the wideout.

“I had heard something about this last week,” Raanan said. “There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form."

Raanan added that this was only an inquiry and a deal was unlikely as of now. But, if Golladay was made available (contract talks with the Lions didn’t pan out as expected), would that be a smart move to make for Big Blue? The short answer is yes, but let’s explain why.

First of all, the Giants need help all over their roster, but they would probably head into this offseason looking in the wide receiver market. Though they have players like Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, neither have proven they are No. 1 receiving options for Daniel Jones. And the Giants will more than likely opt out of Golden Tate’s contract once the season ends (he would be a $10.8 million cap hit in 2021) if they can’t move him before the deadline.

At the top of the receiving market would be Golladay and Allen Robinson II of the Bears – two solid WR1 options. Golladay’s past two seasons have seen over 1,000 yards receiving with a career-high 11 touchdowns coming in 2019. His 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame is entirely different from the speedy, shorter options that the Giants currently possess.

The Giants are in no way a win-now position, but GM Dave Gettleman may want to get ahead of his competitors for Golladay in the offseason and trade for him so contract discussions can begin. Think the Leonard Williams trade with the Jets last season but actually making sense for the team.

What would Golladay cost in a long-term deal? Spotrac has his market value set at $18.9 million per season, which would bring him in that upper echelon of wide receivers like Michael Thomas ($19.25 million), Odell Beckham Jr. ($18 million) and so on. On pace to break 1,000 yards again this season in a shaky Lions offense, Golladay is worth that kind of contract. According to OverTheCap, the Giants have $25.4 million in cap space at the moment, but that can certainly be maneuvered to create more.

But it will come down to giving the Lions a good deal first. If Detroit doesn’t have any intentions to sign Golladay, they may be aggressive to get something in return for their best passing option. The Giants might find it right to attach Tate to a potential deal to fill the void on the Lions’ roster and get that contract off their books. Tate knows the Lions very well, spending parts of five seasons there from 2014-2018. Also, the Giants have seven draft picks right now to deal away including Rounds 1-4 and two sixth rounders.

Golladay is a long-term option at the position and someone that can be extremely impactful within Jason Garrett’s offense. He’s the No. 1 receiver the Giants need to complement Shepard and Slayton. His play-making abilities are seasoned in the NFL, and he will only turn 28 during next season.

Checking all those boxes, if the Giants believe they can strike a deal with Golladay once he’s in the building, being aggressive to land the receiver prior to the trade deadline would be a solid move for this season and the foreseeable future.