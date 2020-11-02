Why trading Ryan Anderson feels more likely than trading Ryan Kerrigan

Why trading Anderson feels more likely than trading Kerrigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There's one Washington pass rusher named Ryan who's at the center of numerous trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline in the NFL. The other Ryan, however, may end up as the one who's actually dealt.

Beyond sharing a name, Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson find themselves in similar spots. They're two edge defenders who aren't seeing many snaps behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and they're both set to become free agents this offseason.

But despite those facts, the Burgundy and Gold are reportedly intent on keeping Kerrigan, even if another report suggested that he requested to be moved. Ron Rivera has touted his leadership, he's still put up four sacks even in his limited playing time and he's also a longtime member of the organization whom fans have become attached to.

While Rivera and Jack Del Rio have previously touched on how much they love Anderson's physicality, he doesn't stack up to Kerrigan's experience, production or reverence. That's not even really his fault, either; few do.

However, Anderson is far younger than Kerrigan and he did post four sacks and four forced fumbles in the last six games of the 2019 season. That impressive stretched showed that he can make a difference if given a bigger role, something he simply doesn't have this year.

Therefore, while Anderson may not net the return that Kerrigan could in a swap, he makes more sense as a trade piece.

Washington is still in the playoff picture because of the NFC East's problems, and if they are going to somehow qualify for the postseason, it'll be largely based on their defensive line. Young and Sweat are leading that group now, but if one of them gets hurt, who would Rivera and Del Rio rather lean on, Kerrigan or Anderson?

Kerrigan is the answer to that question, and that's before factoring in all of the other things mentioned above.

A transaction featuring No. 91 would make more news, but one involving No. 52 feels more feasible. Perhaps neither will happen, yet if one does, expect Anderson to depart instead of Kerrigan.