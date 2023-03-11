Why trading the NFL draft’s No. 1 pick is a big win for Bears
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon explains why Chicago made the right move dealing away the top selection to Carolina for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and WR DJ Moore.
Rationalizing why the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers well before the start of the NFL draft.
The NFL Draft has taken a turn, as the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers. Now, the Colts must wait to see what quarterbacks are available.
The Bears changed the 2023 NFL Draft landscape drastically by trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. Here's a list of nine guys who could be in Ryan Poles' cloud of players when he's on the clock.
Bears fans went wild after Chicago reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.
The Vikings star reportedly wants out.
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young may or may not be No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft. But a huge trade with the Bears will impact his future.
