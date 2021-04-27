Why trading up in first round might be easier than trading down for Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A draft class limited on first-round talents might encourage a trade up the board while also making a trade down from No. 29 overall more difficult for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, “many teams” are rating only 14-17 players as legitimate first-rounders on their board, down around 4-5 players from most years.

A smaller draft class and all the other COVID-19 related issues will affect the action to start the 2021 NFL draft.

The Packers have the 29th overall pick in the first round, lessening the likelihood that a player rated in the first round will still be on the board when Brian Gutekunst comes on the clock late Thursday night.

Since taking over as Packers general manager in 2018, Gutekunst has traded up in the first round during all three drafts. He said Monday it’s “always tempting” to trade up, especially if a game-changing player is in range, but he admitted he needed to be careful and not lock into one player.

Last season, the Packers traded up four spots to make sure they landed the team’s last remaining first-round caliber player on the board (quarterback Jordan Love). A similar scenario could play out on Thursday night.

Trading down from No. 29 might also be more difficult if the crop of first-round talents is so much smaller. Will a team picking in the early second round really want to move up for a player rated as a second-round prospect? The Packers might need to either move up to get a first-round talent or sit at No. 29 and pick between a bunch of lower-rated players.

Related

Talent-rich Packers feeling free to trade up or pick best player available

Packers GM has rebuttal for concerns about free agency inactivity

Packers expecting to rework more contracts before start of 2021 season

Brian Gutekunst says Aaron Rodgers will be Packers QB for 'foreseeable future'

PFF ranks Packers roster in NFL's top 5 entering 2021 draft

List

10 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2021 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • NFL.com envisions first-round trade between Packers, Steelers

    Could the Packers move up to No. 24 overall in the first round on Thursday night? This trade makes sense value-wise.

  • 10 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2021 NFL draft

    Highlighting 10 players we'd love to see the Packers draft in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Packers veered away from “what we normally do” to keep team together

    The Packers have only brought in one free agent from outside the organization this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been sitting on their hands. Green Bay has been active when it comes to restructuring deals to push salary cap hits down the road and they used the space to make sure that they held [more]

  • GM: Packers committed to Rodgers for 'foreseeable future'

    Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. “Aaron’s our guy,” Gutekunst said Monday in his pre-draft Zoom session with reporters. The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins the No. 30 overall selection and a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft to move up to the No. 26 spot and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers acknowledged later the move took him by surprise and complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

  • PFF calls Teven Jenkins the Bills’ ‘dream scenario’ at 2021 NFL draft

    Pro Football Focus calls Teven Jenkins as the Buffalo Bills' dream scenario at the 2021 NFL draft.

  • ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Leave Of Absence From CBS Show: “Health Is The Most Important Thing”

    The Talk‘s Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday that she will take a leave of absence from the CBS talk show “to focus on my well-being.” The TV personality and Dancing With The Stars judge shared news of her The Talk absence on Twitter, where she posted a video. “I wanted to let you know […]

  • Former Florida State, NFL linebacker Geno Hayes passes away at 33 from liver disease

    Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Geno Hayes, who had been under hospice care at his parents’ home in Georgia, died Monday from liver disease.

  • Packers draft preview: Cornerback rises to the top of needs list

    Previewing the cornerback position for the Green Bay Packers entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Brian Gutekunst says Aaron Rodgers will be Packers QB for ‘foreseeable future’

    The Packers GM committed to Aaron Rodgers as the team's quarterback for the "foreseeable future."

  • Talent-rich Packers feeling free to trade up or pick best player available

    Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, confident in his talented roster, is feeling comfortable about options to trade up or taking the best player regardless of position.

  • UFC 261 post-event facts: Kamaru Usman’s octagon streak hits rarified air

    It was big night for the record books at UFC 261. See how champs Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko made history.

  • Athletics back in win column despite 'terrible' call at plate

    Bob Melvin was blunt in his assessment of the call that eventually led to his ejection from Monday's game.

  • Who could possibly have a worse roster than the Houston Texans?

    The Houston Texans have the 31st-best roster according to Pro Football Focus. Who could have it worse off than them?

  • Final Tennessee Titans dueling 7-round mock drafts with trades

    Who comes out on top in our latest duel of Titans seven-round mock drafts?

  • Royals vs. Tigers Highlights

    Brad Keller shines in Royal's 3-2 win over the Tigers

  • Christian Barmore catching some bad buzz before the draft

    The anonymous scouts had some harsh critiques of the Alabama DT

  • Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

    Who should the Panthers take with the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft? Here is our fifth and final seven-round mock draft for Carolina.

  • Packers take ‘fastest-rising defensive player’ in Peter King’s mock draft

    Kentucky LB Jamin Davis is the pick at No. 29 overall in Peter King's final mock draft of 2021.

  • Colts could have trade down partner in Bills during 2021 draft

    Buffalo and Indy could easily get a deal done.

  • Prime Day just got started early for Sony noise cancelling headphones

    Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That definitely won't come as much of a surprise though, because they're among the most popular headphones in the world right now. Another contributing factor is that they're both currently discounted to the lowest prices of 2021 at Amazon. If you want over-ear headphones, however, Apple's only option is the new AirPods Max and they're far too expensive for many shoppers out there. Whether you're an audiophile or just a regular user looking for another option for over-ear ANC headphones that don't cost $550, Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Prime Day 2021 basically just started early for Sony headphones, with prices starting at just $128 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200! It should go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don't see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology. And today, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out. The sale kicks off with $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony's entry-level option. It might seem weird to think of $200 headphones as "entry-level," but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony's more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they're a bargain at $200, but you won't pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $128! You'll also find all-time low prices on Sony's higher-end headphones right now. The $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones pack a number of upgrades compared to the WHCH710N. Examples include touch controls and voice assistant support, and they're on sale today for $198. And of course, when most people think of Sony ANC headphones, they think of the Sony WH1000XM4 model that's basically the best pair of noise cancelling headphones on the planet. They retail for $350 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can score a pair for $278. That matches Amazon's lowest price ever from Black Friday last year! There's no telling how long these deals will stick around, so take advantage now before it's too late. Sony WHCH710N headphones - $98 (reg. $200) Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant Sony WHXB900N headphones - $198 (reg. $250) Feel the power of extra bass Next-level digital noise cancelling technology Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity Get up to 30 hours of battery life Sony WH1000XM4 headphones - $278 (reg. $350) Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback) Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls