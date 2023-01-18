Why a trade for DeForest Buckner doesn’t make sense for Browns

With new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz now on board the reshaping of the Cleveland Browns’ defense is underway. A big area of focus for General Manager Andrew Berry will be improving the defensive tackle room. With the Colts in a potential rebuilding rumors suggest that former All-Pro DeForest Buckner may be available for trade.

This move wouldn’t make much sense for the Browns because of both the contract and assets. Though he may not take a first round pick the team is low on premium picks. On top of that, his current contract carries a cap number of nearly 20 million this season and over 20 next season in 2024.

Buckner is an incredible player and no doubt would make the team better. However, the team has more needs than just one player and with the huge salary, it would mean less money for quality players elsewhere on the defense.

