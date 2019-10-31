Why the trade deadline left the Cleveland Browns furious at the Washington Redskins

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson analyze the trade that never came to fruition that would've sent Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams to the Cleveland Browns for a first round pick. Apparently the deal was done six weeks ago, so why did Washington sit on it for so long, and what does it say about the philosophy of their front office?

