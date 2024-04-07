Why is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest being played on Sunday night? Premier League kick-off time explained

Tottenham host Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening in a slightly unusual kick-off time.

The Premier League meeting between Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League hopefuls and former Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo’s relegation battlers was originally scheduled for 8pm BST on Monday, April 8.

However, the fixture was moved forward with just ten days' notice due to Monday’s train strikes and now starts at 6pm this evening.

Industrial action on the tube was called off on Thursday by the union Aslef.

But train strikes across the country are continuing with journeys on Greater Anglia, c2c, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express and South Western Railway all impacted.

Announcing the fixture change, Tottenham wrote: “This decision has been taken on the recommendation of an emergency Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting - chaired by Haringey Council and including representatives from the Club, emergency services, transport partners and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust - and in agreement with the Premier League, on the basis that only one of the six stations that serve our stadium will be running normally on 8 April.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new date - we shall shortly be contacting all ticket holders to outline options if they are no longer able to attend.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans by this fixture amendment, which has been made for reasons beyond the Club’s control.”

The contest will still be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

A Premier league statement added: “The Premier League apologises unreservedly to supporters of both Clubs, and all those affected, for the inconvenience and disruption caused by this late fixture change.”

London rivals Chelsea are also kicking off at a peculiar time on Sunday. Their match at Sheffield United was pushed back four hours to 5:30pm to avoid clashing with the Sheffield half-marathon.