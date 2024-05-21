Why Topeka’s Logan Cox chose K-State football

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Logan Cox will be a Wildcat.

The Topeka native and Seaman High graduate couldn’t say no to Kansas State, despite originally planning to return to Hutchinson Community College for a second season in 2024.

Cox, who had offers to go DII out of high school, opted for the JUCO route in hopes of winding up DI or even power five. It’s a decision which is paying off, but the journey is far from complete.

“It’s a high-risk, high-reward I’d say,” Cox told 27 News. “I definitely enjoyed my time [at Hutch CC] and just taking a bet on my myself. I still am now, just rooting for me. Going to Hutch they gave me the skills to be able to do what I’m doing now instead of right out of high school.”

Cox says seeing the progression of players like Cooper Beebe certainly weighed into his decision.

He’ll be a preferred walk-on in Manhattan

