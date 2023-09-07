Why Top Boy season 6 isn't going to happen

Netflix

Top Boy spoilers follow.

It was a bittersweet moment for fans in 2022 when the news broke that Top Boy would be renewed for its fifth and final season.

The shock was almost as surprising as Jamie (Micheal Ward) getting gunned down by Sully, if not equally devastating considering the success of its previous season.

At the time of the announcement, the show's lead actors Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson (who play Dushane and Sully respectively) released a statement paying tribute to the fans, stating:



"For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you.

"These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone's support we couldn't have come this far."

They went on to add:

"Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show's legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

"With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.

"We're very excited about what's next and thank you for riding with us. We appreciate you. See you again soon."

This isn't the first time fans have had to digest the news that their gripping crime drama Top Boy has been cancelled, though.

In 2013 the Top Boy's life span was cut short by Channel 4, where the show was originally airing, after just two seasons.

Much to the delight of many, it was rescued from the scrap heap and picked up by Netflix (following a little encouragement of rapper and super-fan Drake) where it has enjoyed an additional three seasons.

Given the show's revival history, many doubted if this is truly the end for Top Boy, even in the face of the above statement. Those doubters are in for a reality check when they watch the finale. There's no coming back from that epic end. The question is, why is it ending?

Why is Top Boy ending?

The reason is pretty simple really, it seems the creative minds behind the show wanted to end things on their own, successful terms.

When talking about the decision to cancel Top Boy, Walters told Tudum:

"With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that's what we're doing. We're all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can."

Sorry all, it seems like not even Drake can shift some minds this time. At least they promise to go out with a bang!

All episodes of Top Boy season 5 are available to stream on Netflix on September 7.



