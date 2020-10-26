Why Tony Romo praised 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner, Javon Kinlaw

Why Romo praised these three 49ers in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tony Romo was on the call for the 49ers' dominant 33-6 victory Sunday over the New England Patriots, and three players from the winning stood out to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner and Javon Kinlaw.

Here's what Romo had to say, and how each player performed at Gillette Stadium in the Week 7 win.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Romo: "Jimmy G played outstanding, efficient football today with only one bad throw."

Garoppolo finished the day completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts for 277 yards. He was intercepted twice and didn't toss any touchdowns. His first interception was an overthrow that sailed way too high for George Kittle in the first quarter. His second, however, was a Hail Mary at the end of the first half.

While Garoppolo's first interception wasn't a pretty one, it did come after he completed his first seven pass attempts. Garoppolo dominated the Pats with play-action and completed short passes all game long to get the ball into the hands of 49ers playmakers. He wasn't perfect, but he was efficient, completing 80 percent of his passes.

Fred Warner

Romo: "Does so many things at a high level. The linebacker, that's the best linebacker in ball right there."

Warner again looked like an All-Pro against the Patriots. He totaled seven tackles, one pass defensed and pulled off an incredible finger-tip interception off Cam Newton in the second quarter.

Warner now has 57 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions through the 49ers' first seven games.

Javon Kinlaw

Romo: "I think this guy's gonna be a monster."

Kinlaw again had a game that looks much better than the box score shows. The rookie defensive tackle finished the win with just two tackles, but one of those was him chasing down Newton on third down to force a field goal at the start of the third quarter.

Going into Sunday, Kinlaw was tied for the most QB pressures among all rookies this season. His numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, but he continues to get better and better while making big plays.

