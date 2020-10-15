Why Tony Gwynn Jr. thinks Will Venable is the right man for Detroit Tigers manager job

Tony Gwynn Jr. first learned of Will Venable, a candidate for the Detroit Tigers' managerial vacancy, in May 2009. Playing for the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, Gwynn was on a plane to Portland, Oregon.

Venable played for Triple-A Portland in the San Diego Padres' organization. And Gwynn's father, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Padres.

But that's not how Gwynn and Venable became friends. Venable's girlfriend (now wife), Kathryn, was sitting in the same row as Gwynn on the flight to Portland. He learned plenty about Venable on the trip there.

[ Detroit Tigers managerial search: These are candidates, traits Al Avila is looking at ]

"I don't remember how the conversation started, but it got to baseball," Gwynn told the Free Press on Wednesday. "And she was like, 'I'm actually going to visit my boyfriend.' Progressed into the Padres and, obviously, my connection to that organization through my father.

"I'm just kind of listening, but in the back of my head, I'm thinking, 'All right, we're gonna see tomorrow. We play these cats, we'll see what's what.'"

View photos The Texas Rangers acquired Will Venable from the San Diego Padres Tuesday More

Gwynn never got the opportunity to face Venable. Gwynn was traded to the Padres the next day and went straight to the big leagues. By the beginning of June, Venable got called to the majors. They became teammates and grew close during their two seasons together.

Venable, 37, is now the third base coach for the Chicago Cubs and a candidate to be the Tigers' next manager. His longtime friend, Gwynn, is advocating for him to get the job.

"I think he's smart enough," Gwynn said of Venable, a graduate of Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball. "He's that hybrid blend of having some old-school qualities mixed in with the new-school qualities. That's important."

[ How the Chicago White Sox made the Detroit Tigers' manager search more complicated ]

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retired in September before the end of his three-year contract, meaning general manager Al Avila needs a new leader for the 2021 season.

He has already interviewed George Lombard (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Marcus Thames (New York Yankees), according to MLB.com, and is considering A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora — both involved in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal — as well as Don Kelly, Fredi Gonzalez and interim manager Lloyd McClendon.

Why Venable makes sense

Gwynn befriended Venable because each of them had to grind — Gwynn didn't live up to his father's Hall of Fame status; Venable was a seventh-round draft pick.

He immediately noticed Venable's ability to absorb baseball strategy from teammates, coaches and managers over the years. That's something Venable has accomplished as a coach in Chicago under two-time World Series champions Joe Maddon in 2018-19 and David Ross in 2020.

"The curiosity is one thing that stands out," said Gwynn, a radio color commentator for the Padres and analyst for Fox Sports San Diego. "He's always hungry for more knowledge, but he's never above learning it. That's so important, especially in today's game. Baseball is evolving rapidly, and the mindset of the player is a lot different, even from when Will and I played.

"You have to be more open-minded, where you're not a know-it-all. You don't pretend to have all the answers, but you try to guide people the best way you can."

View photos Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) is greeted by third base coach Will Venable (25) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, May 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) More