Why Tony Brunetti was named Tennessean's inaugural High School Sports Person of Year

In four years of playing for Tony Brunetti, Pearl-Cohn senior quarterback Keshawn Tarleton had never seen his coach so animated, so emotional after a game — win or lose.

But Brunetti had a reason to stand on the sideline bleachers at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga in early December, pumping his fists wildly as his players surrounded him, urging him on. It was as if the weight of world had been lifted off Brunetti's shoulders.

Finally, the longtime Firebirds coach could call his team and himself as state champion.

"To watch that, to see him in that moment, we couldn't have been more happy for him. To be one of the guys that helped him get his first state championship, that an amazing feeling, maybe even more so than winning the championship for ourselves," said Tarleton, who threw for 81 yards and a touchdown in Pearl-Cohn's 36-27 win over Upperman in the BlueCross Bowl Class 4A state championship game on Dec. 2.

After three previous attempts and 15 years of no state champion from Metro Nashville Public Schools and 26 years of championship drought, Pearl-Cohn and Brunetti hoisted the gold ball.

Brunetti was named the Tennessean's Large Class All Midstate coach of the year, The Tennessee Titans high school coach of the year, and he is the inaugural Tennessean High School Sports Person of the Year.

"The emotions just came pouring out of me," Brunetti said. "I couldn't help it. Everyone is so used to Pearl-Cohn winning games, but we hadn't gotten over that hump and we had been here so many times before. It's not easy. Everything has to be in the right place and everything has to go right."

Brunetti knows like few others do.

He took over the program in 2006 from legendary coach Maurice Fitzgerald, who won back-to-back state titles in 1996 and 1997. Brunetti's first two years yielded a pair of state semifinal appearances and it looked like his first state title as a head coach would soon follow.

"That's not really how life works sometimes," Brunetti said. "Sometimes it falls your way. A lot of times it doesn't. Life teaches you about patience."

Brunetti's first state championship appearance was in 2015. That was followed by two more semifinal appearances and another state championship game in 2019. His 34-30 state title loss to Anderson County in 2022 proved more difficult to accept.

"That was a tough one," said East Nashville coach Damien Harris, who was Brunetti's assistant for 15 years before taking over East Nashville this past fall and guiding the Eagles to a third straight 3A state title game appearance. "It it always felt like the year before we went to those state title games in 2015 and 2019, those were the teams that we expected to win it."

Harris said Brunetti's 2014 and 2018 teams may have been "the ones that got away". The Firebirds were 11-3 in 2014, losing to Trezevant in the semifinals. Stratford ended Pearl-Cohn's run in 2018 in a second-round upset.

"People start talking about Pearl can't win the big one," Harris said. "Yeah, we heard that stuff. But coach Brunetti always had the ability to ignore the folks who don't know what goes on with the program on a day-to-day basis."

Pearl Cohn head coach Tony Brunetti celebrates with his team after their victory against Upperman in the Class 4A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

That is where Brunetti's real skill as a head coach may come into play. His ability to connect to his players has shielded him from any outside criticism. Focusing on an individual players' well-being never allowed Brunetti time to think about any coaching shortcomings.

"Tony was due," said Brunetti's former defensive coordinator Tommy Wilson, who coached with Brunetti at Pearl-Cohn until Wilson retired in 2015. "He deserves this championship, but Tony has always been about getting his players into college. His whole thing will always be making sure these kids can make something of themselves after the football stuff is over."

Wilson was an assistant on Fitzgerald's staff for six years when Brunetti arrived at Pearl-Cohn in 2002 as an assistant. Wilson was approached about applying for the position when Fitzgerald left after the 2005 season. But Wilson told the school administration he wasn't interested and that the perfect person to take over was already in place.

"For a while, it was just us two coaching," Brunetti said about the summer going into his first season as coach. "It was me and Tommy and we had about 60 or 70 kids. That's how it started for us."

It was how it started for Brunetti. But that state championship win isn't how it'll end. Brunetti has no plans to slow down. He's the owner of 169 wins, the most in school history.

"High school football in Tennessee, over last 15 years, has gotten very good," said Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis, who as an assistant at Pearl from 2006-2013. "Almost every team has at least one Division I-caliber athlete. You have former NFL players and analyst coming into Middle Tennessee to take coaching jobs."

"There's a high expectation to win at Pearl Cohn and few do it better, or mean more to their kids than coach Brunetti."

