Why Tommy Freeman could become England’s most important back against All Blacks

Tommy Freeman crosses for Northampton's first try on Saturday - Getty Images/David Rogers

Tours at the end of arduous World Cup seasons can be daunting, but the next month represents a big opportunity for England. And, as we ponder the line-ups that will face Japan and the All Blacks, Tommy Freeman could be a pivotal figure.

Steve Borthwick has had a typical summer selection quandary when assembling this squad. Does he load up on Premiership finalists from Northampton Saints and Bath or – perversely – is there a case to retain more players that were not involved in the play-offs or who lost at the semi-final stage because they have spent longer in camp? Either way, Freeman seems essential.

Borthwick remains in a period of renewal that has become even more palpable; especially in the backline. George Ford’s withdrawal from the trip to Japan and New Zealand, following that of Elliot Daly, shears significant experience from the set-up. Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant and Jonny May have all become ineligible or unavailable over the past six months.

Freeman, who had not played a Test since being sacrificed at half-time of Eddie Jones’ last game in charge of England in November 2022, was cut from last year’s World Cup preparations quite early on. He returned to Northampton and promptly produced a superb campaign, broken up by a Six Nations that featured a particularly prominent display against France.

While his Saints team endured nervy moments at Twickenham on Saturday, Freeman exuded the poise of a polished international. Without him, Northampton might not have prevailed. Watching on, Borthwick and his England coaches will surely have inked Freeman into their plans.

Aerial excellence

Kicking will be a pivotal aspect of England’s assignments in both Tokyo and New Zealand and Freeman has become a huge asset with that in mind.

Saints used him proactively as a specialist chaser, in a similar manner to which England had deployed him in Lyon three months previously. Despite starting on the right wing, Freeman chased kicks up the middle:

rugby

And on the left, where he rose to bat back the ball after Bath had regained the lead beyond the hour mark:

Freeman’s chasing of box-kicks has become a reliable way to move down the field as well. Twice in quick succession in the first quarter, Freeman was pitted in aerial dules against Will Muir. Here, he follows Mitchell’s box-kick…

rugby

…and swerves through blockers to force a knock-on:

A close-up replay shows how Freeman watches the ball the entire time, turning his body so that any ricochet falls towards his colleagues:

Two minutes later, the 23-year-old has mucked in at a breakdown…

rugby

…but is back on his feet to pursue another Mitchell strike. This time, he gathers it:

Recovering possession in such scenarios often leads to tries because the defences are disorganised. Japan and New Zealand will attempt to outmanoeuvre England in the same way. This overhead take from Freeman underlined his own solidity:

Before we explore any flashier stuff, defensive conviction is another area that is very important to Borthwick and in which Freeman demonstrated his worth.

Intelligence and commitment in defence

One can often tell a great deal about a player from their composure in open space. In the 13th minute at Twickenham, Saints are pressing on the edge of the Bath 22 when the ball squirts out of a breakdown:

rugby

Ben Spencer’s flick to Sam Underhill instigates a transition attack and Saints are in strife:

Effectively staring down a four-on-one, Freeman reacts superbly. Immediately, he recognises that he must delay Bath to allow Fin Smith to cover across and connect with him. Freeman, initially on the right flank, tracks in-field before arcing back out as Underhill feeds Cameron Redpath:

rugby

Rather than bite in onto Redpath, he backpedals and turns his body so that Smith can catch up and form a conventional drift defence. Only when Redpath passes to Muir does Freeman accelerate again, and he is quick and robust enough to force his opposite man into touch:

Later in the first half, there was another vital intervention. This one comes as part of a kicking rally. Finn Russell spots Smith in the back-field and hoists a high ball for Muir to chase:

rugby

Bath only found joy with their kicking game when they aimed the ball away from Freeman towards other back-three players – after Muir out-jumped George Hendy to score, for instance. Here, Freeman swings towards the action:

rugby

Muir climbs to catch and brushes off Smith, but Freeman is on the spot and completes a heavy tackle:

Saints escape on the next phase as Spencer’s kick-pass bobbles into touch.

Boosted by his move to outside centre in the second half, which we will explore later on, Freeman registered 11 tackles and did not miss one. Only Alex Coles, with 12, made more for Saints.

England will inevitably find themselves stretched by the All Blacks. Freeman’s athleticism and anticipation will be put to good use.

Synergy in attack

There were three Northampton players in England’s starting backline against Ireland and France at the end of the Six Nations. Others, such as Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme, could join them soon. That cohesion, in full view this weekend, can only aid fluency.

Freeman, standing around 6ft 3in tall and weighing over 16st (103kg), was used as a direct carrier early on. He begins this line-out on the right shoulder of Smith…

rugby

…and generates a quick ruck following an inside pass from Burger Odendaal:

In the post-Manu Tuilagi era, Freeman’s thrust will be called upon in heavy traffic.

Saints landed two slick tries in the first period, each of them from two-phase strike moves and using the same set-up, with two back-rowers out in midfield.

For the first, scored by Freeman himself, Tom Pearson takes a pass from Smith and storms forward. Note the positions of Freeman and Furbank:

rugby

As Fraser Dingwall and Odendaal and Smith keep going in the same direction, threatening the far side of the breakdown, Furbank stays hidden as he darts towards the near side to join Freeman. The aim is to pick off the Bath forwards in a stretched defensive line:

rugby

The move, reminiscent of a Joe Schmidt favourite, allows Furbank to slice through. Freeman is quickly holding up his hand to alert his teammate and is on hand to go over:

Watch the whole thing:

Sleightholme’s score arrived from a similar base, although Freeman stands flatter this time with Juarno Augustus and Pearson:

rugby

On the next phase, Saints run their favourite shape with Dingwall at first-receiver and Odendaal cutting a short line. Smith stays out the back with Freeman, Furbank and Sleightholme wider:

rugby

Freeman does not touch the ball here – Smith’s pass is fired across him – but his presence helps Saints outflank Bath because the defence must stay narrow to respect his threat:

A multi-faceted attacker, Freeman can facilitate more improvement from England, particularly around Northampton club mates.

The possibilities of versatility

Backs capable of covering more than one position are precious in the modern game. They allow coaches to load six forwards on the bench or adapt to injuries.

Freeman has flitted between wing and outside centre this season for Saints and can fill in at full-back as well. Against Bath, Odendaal’s withdrawal sent Freeman into midfield.

There, he has less scope to roam in attack. However, his defence remained effective. Here, he begins opposite Ollie Lawrence as Spencer feeds Russell:

rugby

Russell goes to the inside and Matt Gallagher is stopped by Alex Moon and Courtney Lawes. Freeman swoops, spoiling the breakdown and then stripping the ball from Russell when the latter lifts it, winning a turnover:

In the dying minutes, another moment illustrated Freeman’s defensive prowess. Deep inside the Bath half, he watches Russell…

rugby

…and reads the kick-pass rapidly, readjusting to help Tom James down Lawrence and then jackalling:

Freeman was also part of the tackle on Orlando Bailey that ended the contest, having covered all the way across the pitch from the initial maul:

Outside centres are urged to blitz aggressively in Felix Jones’ system, but Freeman has already spent time in that role against Scotland at Murrayfield. Moving there, either during a game or from the start, could allow Borthwick to field Freeman, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and another strike-runner such as Sleightholme or Tom Roebuck in the same backline.

Daly seemed like a safety blanket for England in the last Six Nations, starting four matches on the left wing and wearing the number 23 shirt for the win over Ireland. In his absence, Freeman has a chance to step up as something of a successor. Translate his Saints form and England will benefit, over the coming weeks and well into the future.

