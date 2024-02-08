Why Tom Izzo is 'more mad' after reviewing Michigan State basketball's loss at Minnesota

EAST LANSING — In retrospect, with the wisdom of rewatching the misery he felt in the moment, Tom Izzo got even more upset.

Especially when he saw Michigan State basketball play well for long stretches in Tuesday’s loss at Minnesota, only to allow that precision to disappear when it was needed most.

“I’m more mad after looking at it, I really am,” Izzo said after practice Thursday, two days after a 59-56 loss at Minnesota. “I make no bones about it. … There were a lot of things we did well in the game watching the film, too. That’s the frustrating part.”

Izzo’s review pinpointed defensive breakdowns and offensive meltdowns in blowing a nine-point, second-half lead. It all unraveled when Tyson Walker reaggravated a groin injury with 12:47 to play and missed the ensuing 3:41 of game time.

Though Walker went back in with 9:06 to play, the lead was all but erased by that point. The offense struggled the rest of the way, as the Spartans made just 3 of 17 shots from the start of Walker’s brief absence until his layup seconds before the final horn with the outcome already determined.

“The biggest sense of urgency is to get better and not have those droughts that we’ve had,” Izzo said. “That’s inexcusable, to be honest with you. In fact, it made me mad that night — I’m more mad after watching the film.”

Izzo also saw coverage issues at the other end of the floor, particularly with Minnesota’s Cam Christie draining four of his five 3-pointers after halftime, including three in the final 11:13. And two of those came with Walker out of the game.

“There was time when our offense had gone completely stagnant, and we took bad shots,” Izzo said. “Give Christie credit, three of the shots he hit were really good shots, tough shots. But two of them were just mistakes that we made. And those mistakes cost you.”

Walker, who finished with 20 points in 32 minutes against the Gophers, was limited in practice Thursday, his coach’s decision. Izzo said the senior guard wanted to be a full participant, but he erred on the side of caution to preserve his leading scorer heading into Saturday’s home game with No. 12 Illinois (2 p.m./CBS).

“I just kept him out,” Izzo said of Walker, who is tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 19 points a game. “He knows his stuff, he’s gonna play enough minutes. That all falls on me, not on him. He wanted to go, I said he’s not going. Not because I’m worried about (the injury), just because this frickin’ schedule, he needs a day (to rest).”

Izzo’s postgame criticism about the loss focused plenty, without mentioning him by name, on the performance of A.J. Hoggard over the final 12-plus minutes after Walker went out. The senior point guard had five assists and took no shots in the first half. But after Walker left the game, Hoggard missed five shots — two of them jumpers — and committed a foul on one of Christie’s 3-pointers.

“I didn't do a good job of getting us good shots in that time frame,” said Hoggard, who finished 1-for-6 for four points and no assists in the second half. “I gotta be better in that situation, especially when Tyson goes down. In that stretch, we gotta be better looking for open shots, so I gotta put guys in better positions to make sure we're not in shot-clock situations where we're having heave the ball up late.”

MSU missed nine straight shots after Walker’s injury and initially after his return. Izzo said he felt the offensive stagnancy was a result of “poor execution.”

“The quarterback’s gotta run the team,” he said. “We gotta get into things a little quicker, we gotta get our running game going. I think we’ll do a better job.”

The Spartans (14-9, 6-6) entered Thursday tied for sixth in the Big Ten with Indiana. The Illini (17-5, 8-3) moved into second place with No. 9 Wisconsin’s stunning loss Tuesday at last-place Michigan. The top four teams get a double-bye in the postseason conference tournament, an added importance for MSU on top of trying to solidify its NCAA tournament resume despite its growing number of losses.

“There’s urgency every time we play now,” said Izzo, whose team has won 10 of its last 14 games. “And it’s been that way for a while now.”

The Spartans’ loss to Minnesota was similar in some ways to how they squandered a six-point lead early in the second half Jan. 11 at Illinois and eventually lost, 71-68. The Illini will arrive at Breslin Center having won three in a row and getting previously suspended star Terrence Shannon Jr. back after he missed the first game against MSU.

“We gotta be better, there's no way around it,” Hoggard said. “We gotta figure out ways to win and stop figuring out ways to lose.”

