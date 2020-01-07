Why Tom Haberstroh sees Warriors trading D'Angelo Russell with top draft pick

D'Angelo Russell wants to stay with the Warriors, but according to NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh, he might not get his wish.

Haberstroh believes that once the Warriors know exactly where their 2020 first-round draft pick lands, they will start working the market.

"We won't know until the summer what that draft pick that the Warriors hold is going to turn into, whether it's going to be a No. 1 overall pick or whether it's going to be at No. 5, and that clarity will help position them in trade talks this summer," Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. "Once we figure out where that pick resides, I think they package D'Angelo Russell -- and I think this is the expectation around the league -- that they would package D'Angelo Russell with a pick and start shopping and see what kind of star talent commands that package. And I think that trade value becomes a lot more, D'Angelo Russell this summer with that top pick, becomes a lot more attractive for suitors."

Last week, Russell spoke to The Mercury News about his future and made it clear that he likes being with the Warriors and hopes to stick around the Bay Area.

"I would love for this to be home," Russell told The Mercury News' Wes Goldberg. "I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record."

Russell has never spent more than two years with a team, but he's hoping his four-year contract with the Warriors will allow him to finally call a place home.

The Warriors, however, might be looking to add a complementary piece to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who are expected to be fully healthy when the 2020-21 season opens.

Russell, who is averaging a career-high 23.2 points this season, has missed the last four games due to a left shoulder contusion.

