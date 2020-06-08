Why Tom Haberstroh believes Warriors can contend for 2020-21 NBA title

It did not take long for Dub Nation to show their strong distaste with the concept of trading Klay Thompson away in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguing to keep the core as is and try to run it back when healthy.

The Warriors fell into the cellar of the NBA standings this season, as Thompson recovered from ACL surgery, Steph Curry broke his hand early in the season, Andre Iguodala was traded away and Kevin Durant departed for Brooklyn.

The big three of Golden State, including Draymond Green, are only getting older and the mileage on their body is adding up.

So could the core of Curry, Thompson and Green win an NBA title next season?

"I just think when you look at the Warriors, they have an MVP candidate in Steph Curry when he is healthy, and you got two All-Stars behind him in Draymond and Klay Thompson, not another team in the league can boast that," NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area, "so i think the Warriors are going to be right at the top there with the other title contenders next season as long as everyone is healthy."

Over the last season, top teams in the Western Conference have improved considerably. The Clippers have teamed up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Lakers coupled LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Rockets added Russell Westbrook to team up with James Harden and the Jazz and Nuggets have improved too.

But Haberstroh argues that these teams will not be the prohibitive favorites with power duos.

"I think when you look at the Lakers, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, they don't have that third star yet, and until they do, they are beatable," Haberstroh said.

Even with Curry, Thompson and Green, the Warriors must make sure they have plenty of depth surrounding them to contend, and they are very hopeful that Andrew Wiggins can be that important ingredient.

Though many, like Haberstroh, are not convinced.

"I'm not a huge fan of the fit with Andrew Wiggins, but if there is a team to turn that around and make him into an NBA average player or solid defender, it might be that system," Haberstroh said.

The development of young players like Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss and Jordan Poole is paramount. The Warriors will also have to do their best with a high draft pick, a $17 million trade exception, a taxpayer midlevel exception, and veteran minimum free agent contracts to build out the rest of their roster.

Only time will tell if the Warriors can regain the magic and dominance of the past.

