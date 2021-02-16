Why Tom Brady's Super Bowl 55 pregame speech resonated with Bucs players

Why Brady's Super Bowl pregame speech resonated with Bucs players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady isn't the greatest quarterback of all time just because of his play on the field. He's also a master motivator.

Current and former Patriots players are well aware of Brady's leadership abilities after listening to the quarterback fire them up over two decades in New England. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first taste of Brady the motivator this season -- and it sounds like he saved his best material for last.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Brady addressed the entire Bucs team in the locker room prior to Super Bowl LV and delivered a clear message.

"Seize the opportunity!” Brady said, via King. "We win today and we’re champs for life!"

That's just a snippet of what was described as an "epic" pregame speech that hit home for many players -- including running back Leonard Fournette, who revealed a bit more of Brady's message last week.

"He gave us a speech before the game about honor,” Fournette said last week on ESPN's "First Take." "I ain’t going to go into details about it, but it was deep, you know? I’d never felt that deep (about) my feelings toward the word ‘honor’ until he put it in a sentence that made everybody open their eyes and realize that we were going to win this game."

Brady faced an uphill battle joining a Bucs franchise that went 7-9 the season before and hadn't reached the playoffs since 2007. But the 43-year-old worked hard to build a culture of winning culture in Tampa Bay. Case in point: He texted his Bucs teammates "We WILL win" every night leading up to the Super Bowl, according to Fournette.

The Bucs' belief manifested itself in a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. And while we don't have video of Brady's full pregame speech (as linebacker Devin White had hoped) the mic'd up footage of Brady before kickoff gives us a sense of his greatness as a leader.

"Lock in. You know what to do," Brady tells his wide receivers during pregame warmups. "From here we’re just playing ball. We already know what they’re going to do. We’ve got all the answers to the test. Now we just have to go have some fun and go execute."

Mission accomplished for Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title thanks in part to his ability to instill a winning mindset on a historically mediocre franchise.