Why Tom Brady's 'perfect night' with Patriots was a regular-season game vs. Bills

What was Tom Brady's best game in a New England Patriots uniform?

Was it his 328 passing-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX? Or perhaps his six-touchdown effort in New England's famous 59-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans at a snowy Gillette Stadium in 2009?

Nope. According to Brady, the quarterback's "perfect" game was a 2007 regular-season contest against the Buffalo Bills.

"I almost giggle every time I think about that game," Brady said on "Greatness Code," an Apple TV+ documentary series that debuts Friday, as transcribed by Boston.com's Nicole Yang. "Because ever since that game, I'm still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night."

Brady is referring specifically to the Patriots' 56-10 drubbing of the Bills on Nov. 18, 2007, at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The veteran quarterback guided New England to touchdowns on seven consecutive drives and threw four TD passes to Randy Moss alone in the first half.

Brady's final stat line: 31 completions on 39 attempts for 373 passing yards with five TDs and no interceptions.

Brady called his performance a "masterpiece of football," per Yang, adding: "That was a clinic. That's the one that you're always trying to strive for."

The six-time Super Bowl champion has played for much bigger stakes, but Brady insisted one of the best throws of his career also came during this game: A deep curl route to Donte Stallworth in which he threw the pass before Stallworth came out of his break.

"You feel like at that point you can't do much wrong," Brady said, according to Yang. "It really wouldn't have mattered who was on the field that night because our execution was unstoppable. [The Bills] were the mosquitos; we were the windshield."

That 2007 Patriots team squashed plenty of "mosquitos" en route to a 16-0 regular season that ended in a Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.

Brady would probably like to forget that game, but the fact that he chose this divisional matchup with the mediocre Bills proves he's always striving for perfection, regardless of the circumstances.

