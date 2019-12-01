Why Tom Brady Won't Celebrate the Patriots' Wins This Season

From Men's Health

Tom Brady is, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, having another stellar season with the New England Patriots — but you won't catch him cutting loose to celebrate any of those epic wins, and he's not letting his teammates off the hook either. At least, not until the season is over.

"I have a job to do," Brady said during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show this week. "My job, it’s very important to me. I want us to do as best we possibly can each week, like I always have. Everybody puts a lot into it and you want to see a great performance. When it’s less than that I don’t know what I should feel other than what is authentic to me and what is authentic to my own personal feelings and beliefs about how we should be performing and what we need to do in order to do better."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That unwavering focus has helped Brady consistently perform to the absolute highest standards, securing the kind of career stats that cement his status as the Greatest of All Time. And he holds his teammates to those standards too, doing whatever it takes to ensure a great game — even padding the centers' pants with towels to avoid "swamp ass" during critical passes.

Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL this year, has repeatedly praised the quarterback's dedication and says he learned a lot from him, but also admits that such single-mindedness became frustrating (at one point, Brady took over Gronkowski's diet and training program).

"That’s the one part I don’t miss about being there," Gronk said during the Fox pregame show ahead of the Patriots' 10-1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys this week. "Hands down. I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that."

You Might Also Like