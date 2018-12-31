Why Tom Brady thinks Patriots' offense is in good place entering playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

These aren't exactly the 2007 New England Patriots.

Tom Brady's club is averaging a pedestrian (if respectable) 26.3 points over its last three games and recently lost a top offensive weapon in Josh Gordon.

But Brady still is confident in the Patriots' offense based on what he's seen over the past two weeks.

During his interview on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" show Monday, Brady explained how New England's offense adapted well to different defensive gameplans in its Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills and Week 17 victory over the New York Jets.

"I thought when we played Buffalo, they were pretty content on stopping the pass," Brady said. "I thought we did a great job adjusting, and we ran it so well. And (Sunday), I thought (the Jets) were really intent on trying to stop us running the ball, and we did a little better in the passing game.

"So, that's what the season's all about. You've got to go into each game and have a great gameplan. (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) had that, and we went out and executed it a little bit better than we have throughout the season."

The Bills and Jets aren't exactly premier opponents. New England still did an excellent job exploiting their weaknesses, however. Buffalo boasted the NFL's top passing defense (179.2 yards allowed per game), so the Patriots took to the ground, racking up a season-high 273 rushing yards.

When New York loaded the box Sunday to stop the run, Brady again took advantage by tossing a season-high four touchdown passes on 250 yards, 165 of which came in the first half to put the game out of reach.

While the Patriots will face a much tougher opponent in the AFC Divisional Round, their offensive versatility and adaptability will serve them well in January.

"In many ways it is a week-to-week league," Brady said when asked how he feels New England is playing right now. "I like our ability to adapt to different circumstances and defensive styles. I love the way our defense is playing and we're going to have to keep grinding. I think we have a team that is resilient, (has) overcome some adversities this year and hopefully our best is ahead of us."

Brady once again has endured several personnel changes on offense, the latest being Gordon's sudden departure due to suspension prior to Week 16. But in typical fashion, the Patriots have found a way forward, with the likes of Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan stepping up in the passing game.

It appears Brady is perfectly fine relying on those players in the postseason -- especially Dorsett.

"Whenever he's been called on, he's come in and made plays," Brady said of his receiver. "Whenever the ball is in his hands, he's dangerous. He's great running with the ball. He's a really crisp route-runner. He can play all the positions and just so impressed with how he's handled everything this year.

"I really love playing with Phil. He's done a great job for us."

