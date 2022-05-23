Why Tom Brady will succeed in the booth after he leaves the field

We still don’t know when exactly Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will finally hang up his cleats (for real), but we do know what he’ll be doing every weekend during football season once that happens.

Brady is set to join Fox Sports as their lead NFL analyst whenever he finishes his playing career, reportedly getting a massive 10-year contract from the network for his new role.

One person who isn’t surprised at Brady’s next chapter is Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who spent plenty of time with Brady when they were both with the New England Patriots.

Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 that Brady is likely to put the same kind of effort into succeeding at his new role that he did for the last 23 years as a quarterback (via Texans Wire):

I don’t think anything that Tom does surprises anybody. I think whatever Tom puts his mind to he’s going to be really good at. I think that’s been the history of his career. I think to make it 22, 23 years, whatever it is, it’s — we’re never going to see again. I’m not trying to go out on a limb here, but I think the amount of time, energy, and effort that Tom puts into his craft is immense and it’s massive. And my suspicion is he’ll put the same amount of energy into trying to be as good at that job as he is at being a Hall of Fame quarterback. So, certainly not going to put anything past Tom. That’s for sure. As a rookie, so, he was the fourth quarterback, whatever it was, everybody knows the story. But he would take the practice squad players to the bubble on his own and he’d actually go through the practice script of what went on on the field and what went on during the course of the week, and it was all to simulate what was going to happen when he was on the field.

In the meantime, Brady will be trying to win an eighth Lombardi Trophy this season, as he and the Bucs look to return to the Super Bowl after a disappointing playoff exit last year.

