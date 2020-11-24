Breaking News:

Alabama tops College Football Playoff rankings; No. 2 Notre Dame. No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 OSU

Why Tom Brady is struggling in the Buccaneers’ broken passing game

Doug Farrar
·12 min read

On its face, the pairing of Bruce Arians and Tom Brady seems like a match made in heaven: The greatest quarterback in NFL history aligned with the “Quarterback Whisperer,” who has earned the title over the years. But so far, the marriage has been quixotic at best, and rocky at worst. Brady, who came off a 2019 season in New England in which he threw 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season and no touchdowns and a game-clinching (for the Titans) interception in the postseason, has already matched that nine-pick total through 11 games. This includes two games against the Saints — Tampa Bay’s primary NFC South opponent — in which he’s completed just 60.8% of his passes for 6.05 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In Monday night’s 27-24 loss to the Rams, Brady completed just 62.5% of his passes for 4.5 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. After the game, Brady was quite candid about the second interception, which came with 1:57 left in the game on a deep pass to tight end Cameron Brate.

“Just a bad read,” he said. “Cam was running up a seam and at the last second I saw the safety coming over and just popped it over Cam’s head. Just a bad read, a bad throw, decision – everything. Can’t happen.”

It can’t, but it is, and there are multiple reasons for it. Right now, Brady is not on point with his new team. The “whys” are certainly intriguing.

Brady is walking into bad situations against opponents who know Arians' tendencies.

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

In the season opener against the Saints, Brady couldn't get a quick out thrown without a Saints defender picking it off, which you could perhaps write off to early issues with communication between quarterback, coaches, and the overall playbook. But there was a nugget from New Orleans cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who picked off one of those passes for a 36-yard touchdown. “Well, we knew they hadn’t run it all game,” Jenkins said after the game of the speed out. “And as we were watching film earlier during the week, we noticed that they like to run it. And me and Latt [cornerback Marshon Lattimore] were on the sideline talking to each other, telling each other what was going to come out in the second half. And in the second half of the first drive, that’s what they did, ran double out. “That was a Tampa play. Something Tampa ran a lot last year, speed outs. We just knew that they were going [to] add [that] in the second half. And that’s what they did coming out on the first drive. And I just read it and broke on it.” https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2020/09/16/anatomy-of-a-play-saints-cracked-bruce-arians-code-on-tom-bradys-pick-six/

Brady and his receivers are not on the same page.

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Week 9 rematch saw Brady throw no touchdowns and three interceptions in a 38-3 loss that was his third-worst game ever from a quarterback rating perspective. Even more disconcerting in the second Saints game were several examples of Brady and his receivers... well, they weren't just not on the same page; they weren't even in the same book. Check out this deep boundary throw to receiver Chris Godwin. Problem is, Godwin is running a switch release with receiver Antonio Brown, and he completes a comeback at the boundary while Brady clearly thinks his target will run up the field. New-guy route yips are not what you want to see in Week 9. One of Brady's three interceptions came on a play in which Brady thought Antonio Brown was running deep, but Brown stopped along the way, and two Saints defenders were fighting for the ball instead. Safety Marcus Williams was the lucky recipient. Finally, there's this airball in the general vicinity of receiver Scotty Miller, in which -- guess what! -- Brady throws deep, and Miller stops too soon to be part of the concept. When was the last time you saw this happen three times in an NFL game? "It kind of was with Scotty [Miller]," Arians said of the various miscommunications, where Brady and his targets were seeing different things in coverage. "The interception to A.B. – that was just a poor throw. The one to Chris [Godwin] – Chris read the route properly, [but] Tom thought he was going deep. He stopped, [and] those things can happen sometimes when you're doing it on the run."

A lack of pre-snap motion is taking away what Brady's used to...

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

...and this really surprises me. Brady's deep-ball splits have become a real problem for multiple reasons. https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1331342427190390789 ESPN's Jenna Laine has the data on Brady and disguised coverages, and it's not good at all this season in a comparative sense to his last four years in New England. https://twitter.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1331316558573039620 One way to break defenses out of disguised coverages, and to remove defenders to make the deep ball more of a positive possibility, is to employ pre-snap motion to create communication issues for a defense. As ESPN's Dan Orlovsky pointed out regarding the Rams loss, that ain't happening. https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1331214875645927424 Why does this surprise me? Because although the Buccaneers used pre-snap motion at a comparatively low rate in 2019, Jameis Winston was far more effective and efficient when he had the benefit of it, and Brady has used it to his advantage for years. From my September piece on pre-snap motion: NFL teams used pre-snap motion in the first three quarters of games on 39% of passes, 49% of rushes, and 43% of all plays in the 2019 season. The 49ers led the league with pre-snap motion on 66% of their passes, followed by the Patriots (65%), the Titans (63%), the Ravens (57%), and the Chiefs (53%). Two of those teams made the Super Bowl, the Ravens were the AFC’s number-one seed, the Titans made it to the AFC Championship game, and the Patriots ranked 11th in Football Outsiders’ Offensive DVOA metrics despite a receiver group that couldn’t bust a grape. Other teams used pre-snap motion at below-average rates, yet saw clear improvement in efficiency when passing with it. Overall, NFL teams had 0.2 more yards per attempt, a 3% success rate increase, and 0.02 more EPA per attempt with pre-snap motion. The Vikings, who used the 20th-most pre-snap motion on passing plays last season, saw a bump of 1.6 in yards per attempt, a 6% success rate improvement, and an increase in EPA per attempt of 0.25. The Buccaneers, who could have desperately used anything to make Jameis Winston more efficient in 2019, used pre-snap motion on just 37% of their plays, one of the lowest rates in the league. The league average was 40%. But when Winston had the benefit of pre-snap motion? His yards per attempt went up from 7.2 to 7.7, his EPA from -0.12 to +0.08, and his quarterback rating ascended from 74.1 to 102.7. Yet, the Bucs used pre-snap motion on just 151 passing attempts. With Tom Brady now on board in Bruce Arians’ offense, expect a big uptick. Brady has utilized pre-snap motion for years to help discern coverage concepts, to isolate and remove specific defenders, and to give his receivers an advantage that their physical gifts don’t always present. Once the Bucs have a new sense of pre-snap trickeration and Brady has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to… well, things could get interesting. Things have gotten interesting, but not in a good way. For whatever reason, Arians is taking one of the things Brady has used to his benefit and throwing it out. This is especially interesting given Arians' thoughts on Rams head coach and offensive play-designer Sean McVay leading up to Monday night's game. "I think it's the collective," Arians said last week, regarding what he admires about McVay's offense. "They have a lot of eye candy – they try to disrupt guys' eyes on defense and break down their discipline with all the different motions and things they do formationally [with] quick snaps to just try to break down your discipline defensively. All that motion, when they run the football, that offense is something special. If we can shut down the run like we did out there last year and get them in a 50-pass game, I like our chances." A bit more "eye candy" would help, Coach. I charted the Rams game to see how much motion Tampa Bay used. There were few examples of actual across-the-field motion, and many more examples of what I would call "now" motion, where a receiver takes a couple of steps to the side either stays there, or returns to his original position. That's more for a receiver to get positioning if he's staying put, or pre-snap momentum if he's moving to a new spot. One of those examples came on Brady's first interception, where Godwin motioned to create momentum as opposed to giving a coverage look or removing a defender. We're not saying, we're just saying. And yes, folks, we appear to have another route miscommunication. Yikes.

A lack of play-action compounds problems in the passing game.

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Most quarterbacks benefit from play-action for obvious reasons -- linebackers and other mid-field defenders tend to cheat up against it, and this opens windows for the quarterback, especially against spot-drop defenses. Not that the Rams are that; they've been doing a lot of really nice work with match and combo coverages of late, but the Buccaneers are still not using it enough to help Brady be what he can be. This season, per Pro Football Focus, Brady ranks 18th in play-action attempts with 83, and he's completed 57 of those attempts for 772 yards, 9.3 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 115.1. Brady ranks first in non-play action attempts with 350, and he's completed 223 attempts for 2,183 yards, 6.2 yards per attempt, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a passer rating of 90.2. Brady's completion rate with play-action? 68.7% Without? 63.7%. Given PFF's reach, I'm sure somebody in the Buccaneers' facility has a subscription and can check this out. The other interesting thing about the Buccaneers' play-action tendencies this season is that while Arians isn't giving Brady the benefit of play-action in a systemic sense, he is asking Brady to create a disproportionate number of his shot plays out of play-action -- and Brady's doing his level best. This season, per Sports Info Solutions, the Bills have the highest rate of play-action on passes of 20 or more air yards -- 21 dropbacks and 21 attempts with nine completions for 303 yards, 262 air yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Buccaneers have 15 such dropbacks -- the fourth-highest total in the league, and Brady has completed nine of 15 for 257 yards, 227 air yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. The fundamental difference is that Buffalo's Josh Allen has 123 play-action passing attempts -- second in the league behind Jared Goff's 132 -- to Brady's 83. The Buccaneers are telling Brady that if he wants to drive that particular car, he's only going to be allowed to do it in fifth gear. And given the increase in efficiency when Brady does use play-action (especially with the high percentage of shot plays, which are never a beacon of efficiency), that just doesn't make sense.

Is this fixable?

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

In the abstract? Sure. Anything is fixable. Arians is one of the smartest coaches in the NFL when it comes to offense, and he's generally all about making sure his quarterbacks are involved -- which makes this schism all the weirder. “I think the one thing we always have done with all our quarterbacks is they’ve really called the game,” Arians told me in 2015. “Friday, we’ll sit down and pick out his 15–20 favorite first-and-10 plays. Saturday night before the game, we’ll sit down and go through the entire third down package and let him pick the plays, the ones he’s most comfortable with. I can call what I think is the greatest play, but if he’s not comfortable with it, it’s probably not going to work. My job is to talk him into running those once he sees the picture on the sideline. He’s a veteran guy who works extremely hard, and you just, as a coach, try to put him into a position to be comfortable and successful.” Carson Palmer, Arians' quarterback at the time in Arizona, agreed whole-heartedly. I think that’s what makes him hard to defend and makes us hard to defend,” Palmer said back them. “There aren’t a bunch of tendencies that you see on film where you know a certain play’s coming. He’s very, very careful in designing plays and designing a game plan with what’s on film from the previous month or two. He always tries to keep you guessing. One week it will be a whole bunch of runs out of one formation. The next week it’ll be all passes. So he makes it really tough to find a tendency in what he’s doing.” The Arians-Brady union can still work, but it's going to take adaptation on both sides. From what I've seen, though, the onus in on Arians to break his own tendencies, as he has before in his career, and meet Brady in the middle. If that doesn't happen, those quarterback whispers could turn into screams in a hurry. Perhaps they already have.

Latest Stories

  • Detroit Pistons finalizing roster after active week of moves, waive center Dewayne Dedmon

    The Detroit Pistons acquired Dedmon from the Atlanta Hawks last week in exchange for Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas.

  • Tom Brady appeared to snub Jared Goff during postgame handshakes and Twitter took notice

    This isn't the first time Tom Brady has opted not to shake hands with an opposing QB.

  • Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]

  • Former Wizard Kelly Oubre rips Suns owner after trade to Warriors

    Oubre took a not-so-subtle shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver after getting traded to the Warriors.

  • Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo more impressed with Heat extending Bam Adebayo now than waiting

    Adebayo's extension makes it far more difficult for Miami to open max cap space in 2021 free agency.

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.

  • What happens if the Ravens-Steelers game gets postponed due to coronavirus?

    Theres a few scenarios for the league on how to handle Thursdays game.

  • Tom Brady “disappointed” by inefficient performance Monday night

    After Matt Gay’s field goal put the Rams up 27-24, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 2:36 on the clock and Tom Brady playing quarterback. That scenario is a new one for the Bucs, but it has been a fruitful one for Brady over the years. It was not to be on Monday night, [more]

  • Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving game in jeopardy due to more COVID-positive tests

    More positive tests have been returned for the Baltimore Ravens.

  • The Raiders have a Johnathan Abram problem that needs to be solved

    The Raiders have a Johnathan Abram problem that needs to be solved

  • Mike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

    Mike Tyson sat down with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to talk about how the Roy Jones Jr. comeback fight came about. Is it surprising that it started with a treadmill and the offer to fight Bob Sapp? (Video courtesy of JRE Clips) TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov teases meeting with Dana White; does retirement decision loom? Trending Video > Dana White freaks out over Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. rules and limits (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Drop Candidates: Five cuts to make for waiver wire upside

    With the fantasy playoff push in full force, you have to make every roster spot count. We reveal five players it's time to cut.

  • 2020 NBA free agency winners and losers: Analyzing best and worst deals so far

    Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from NBA free agency so far.

  • Steve Dalkowski: the life and mystery of baseball's flame-throwing what-if

    Many believe the lefthander was the fastest pitcher to ever take the mound. But his career – and life – went off the rails before he could make an impactSteve Dalkowski, a career minor-leaguer who very well could have been the fastest (and wildest) pitcher in baseball history, died in April at the age of 80 from complications from Covid-19. And yet, partly because of one missing detail, his legend lives on, perhaps for ever. A book and a documentary – both of which were in the works well before Dalkowski’s death – have been released since Dalkowski, who had alcohol-related dementia, died in his home town, New Britain, Connecticut, where he became a phenomenon more than 60 years ago.Both the book, Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher, and the documentary, Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story, carefully attempt to clarify, and even dispel, many of the myths that have surfaced about Dalkowski over the years. Nowadays, everything in sports is quantified down to each pitch, or play, and plenty of video exists. It was not always that way. Tom Chiappetta, the Connecticut native who took 30 years to assemble the documentary, has been unable to uncover film of Dalkowski pitching in a game. “This is the last time we’re going to have an American sports legend to talk about,” Brian Vikander, the pitching coach who wrote the book with Bill Dembski and Alex Thomas, tells the Guardian. “But it also talks to the foibles that all of us as individuals have.” Indeed, so much about Dalkowski is legend. Hundreds of newspaper obituaries were written about Dalkowski, but Vikander says most contained errors. Chiappetta, who “barely scratched the surface” with his documentary, says that Dalkowski’s “legend continues. One reason why is that people can’t get enough about his life.” This much we know: Dalkowski, a lefthander, was 5ft 10in and 170lb, not a particularly intimidating mound presence. But he was astonishingly fast and wild, with 1,324 strikeouts – and 1,236 bases on balls – over 956 innings pitched from 1957 to 1965. He had 262 strikeouts and 262 walks over 170 innings for the Class C Stockton Ports in 1960. His four-seam fastball, called his “radio pitch” because batters could hear it but not see it, was practically unhittable … when it streaked over home plate. But just as many pitches sailed over batters’ heads, even into the stands. It was said he once hit a fan waiting in line for a hot dog. He was known for throwing pure heat, but there was no way back then to quantify just how fast he threw. People swear he threw 110 miles an hour, maybe even faster. (New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman holds the documented record: 105.8 mph.) “That’s part of the mystique, for sure,” Chiappetta said. “They just didn’t have the technology back then to prove it.” Although several rudimentary attempts were made to measure the speed of his pitches, Dalkowski ended his pro career nearly a decade before a radar gun was first used for Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher. And Dalkowski’s career had peaked in the spring of 1963. That was when Dalkowski, all but certain to earn a spot with the Baltimore Orioles, felt a pop in his left elbow, possibly a torn ligament, though his injury was never diagnosed. (The pitcher Tommy John underwent groundbreaking reconstructive elbow surgery in 1974, which is routinely used to correct such injuries now.) The director and screenwriter Ron Shelton, a former Orioles’ farmhand, said he based the fast, wild and immature character “Nuke” LaLoosh, played by Tim Robbins, on Dalkowski in the classic 1988 baseball film Bull Durham. But there was a critical difference in their stories. Bull Durham ends with LaLoosh in the big leagues, a prospect polished by hard lessons learned in the minors. But Dalkowski never pitched in a regular-season game at higher than the Triple-A level. He was an alcoholic, and his life, like his radio pitch, spun out of control. And that became part of his legend, too. Sports in those days were not as scientific as now. There were no pitch counts to nurture a pitcher’s arm. Dalkowski once threw 283 pitches in a single game – 120 is considered excessive nowadays. Managers often had him warm up, and settle down, by tiring him out first. “Pitchers were expected to pitch nine innings back then – ‘Come on! Be a man!’” Vikander said. Far less time was spent on mechanics, even on strategy on how to approach batters. For example, Vikander said half of all hitters then as now take the first pitch, so Dalkowski might have benefitted from simply bearing down to throw, say, a curveball for a first-pitch strike. “There was information there that could have done things for Steve,” Vikander said. Though Dalkowski did briefly have a solid father-son-type relationship with Earl Weaver, who would later become the Orioles’ legendary manager, virtually no attention was paid back then to an athlete’s mental state, especially to those who struggled with high expectations. “He wasn’t set up psychologically to cope with that,” Vikander said of Dalkowski’s fame. Chiappetta said, “He had no coaching. No baseball coaching, no life coaching, no coaching of anything. If he’d be coming through baseball now, it’s a whole different world.” Dalkowski took odd jobs after he left baseball , disappearing altogether from family and friends, sometimes sleeping in alleys, next to, or in, garbage cans. He was found alone, disheveled, in a laundromat in California on Christmas Eve 1992. He did, however, have a piece of scrap paper with the phone number of a former teammate, Frank Zupo, and his life would change for the better because of help he received from his sister, Pat, and the Baseball Assistance Team, among many others. “I’m ashamed of just going down the drain, and I don’t have to do that to stop this Mickey Mouse drinking stuff to get my act together,” Dalkowski said in an interview with Chiappetta earlier in 1992 that is included in the documentary. He added: “You know who I hurt the most? God bless her soul – my sister. I cry about it at night. It’s too bad. I had everything on the platter. I just dumped it in the toilet, and I guess I flushed it.” The happier part of his story is that Dalkowski spent the last 26 years of his life at an elder-care facility in New Britain, where he became somewhat of a celebrity for being a local kid who became a minor-leaguer with dazzling potential – potential being the operative word. “He got 26 years of his life back,” Chiappetta said. “That’s a lot longer than he played baseball.” The search for information continues, in part because Dalkowski never made it to the big leagues, where information can be more easily found. Plus, Dalkowski stopped pitching 55 years ago. “We’re looking for guys who played ‘D’ [level] ball with him in 1957,” Vikander says. Early response to the book, Vikander said, has been “stellar,” which makes him hopeful that more information about him can be found and sent to the book’s website. Chiappetta is convinced there is old film – somewhere – of Dalko pitching. “The story just kind of continues,” Chiappetta says. If a film clip does surface, perhaps from a dusty attic, it may be possible to measure the speed of Dalkowski’s frighteningly fast, four-seam fastball. If we know for sure that he threw less than, say, 105.8 mph, his legend would surely diminish.But, then again, what if the clip shows that Dalko threw much faster?

  • Los Angels Lakers sign veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol

    The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol. The NBA champions confirmed the latest step in their roster reconfiguration Tuesday by announcing the addition of the 35-year-old Gasol, who spent the last 1 1/2 seasons with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship ring in 2019. The Lakers traded starting center JaVale McGee to Cleveland to make room under the salary cap to sign Gasol, who will be expected to provide his usual sturdy defense along with strong passing skills and 3-point shooting.

  • Report: Nuggets signing Bol Bol to standard contract (two years, $4.2M)

    Bol Bol was billed as the 2019 NBA draft prospect who'd get someone fired.

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Wisconsin could be ineligible for Big Ten title after Minnesota cancellation

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • Kris Bryant to the Dodgers, Nationals or Red Sox? Kyle Schwarber to the Yankees? A look at potential Chicago Cubs trade partners.

    Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber provide an array of value for the Chicago Cubs. But should new President Jed Hoyer decide to trade one — or more — of the four, only so many major-league teams can afford them. And in the case of Baez, Bryant and Schwarber, how many teams would be willing to pay for only one guaranteed season of service while surrendering prized ...

  • Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson take on Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change

    Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”

  • Is Tom Brady the Sorest Loser Of All Time?

    Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.