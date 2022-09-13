Why is Tom Brady still playing football?

He’s 45 years old, has won seven Super Bowls, and owns just about every NFL passing record imaginable.

And yet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains, kicking off his 23rd season of professional football with a victory Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

The GOAT is playing with teammates and opponents who weren’t even born when the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. Byron Leftwich, Brady’s offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, was drafted three years later.

Brady left the Patriots after 20 legendary seasons, and won his seventh Lombardi Trophy the very next year, in his first campaign with the Bucs. The next year, he led the NFL in pass attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes, at age 44.

When Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, it was more than understandable. After all he had accomplished, the GOAT was finally going to step aside and leave the NFL to the next generation of star quarterbacks.

Yeah, that lasted all of 41 days before Brady announced he would be returning for another year with the Bucs.

So, what’s left to prove? Why is has Brady decided once again to put himself through the grind of another NFL season as the oldest quarterback in league history to start a game?

Why is he trekking back up the mountain yet again?

