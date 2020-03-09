Why Tom Brady signing with 49ers has credence, according to Peter King

Nearly 18,000 49ers made their voices heard last week when they said they said they wanted Jimmy Garoppolo over Tom Brady as their quarterback in a Twitter poll posted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Jimmy G garnered 81 percent of the vote.

But that hasn't stopped the rumors that the 49ers could sign Brady in NFL free agency and move on from Garoppolo.

NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King, responding to a column written by The Athletic's David Lombardi, offered his thoughts on why he believes Brady to the 49ers remains a realistic possibility.

"The temptation is to give this thought zero credence, but I don't because all the Niners would have to say is, Jimmy Garoppolo's our quarterback now and for the future, and we will not be making a change. But they haven't said that. And there is no offensive mind in the NFL more confident in himself and his offense -- and rightfully so -- than Shanahan. Whereas I would say, Why take Brady for a year or two instead of Garoppolo for the next 10 years? Shanahan MIGHT say, Gimme Brady, and I'll worry about next year next year."

As Maiocco wrote last week, the Brady rumors are nothing more than people connecting the dots. The six-time Super Bowl champion is a free agent and grew up a 49ers fan.

But switching from Garoppolo to Brady would be a stunning move by coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Garoppolo is 28 years old with three years remaining on a five-year contract and has a bright future ahead of him. Brady is 42 years old, in the twilight of his career with his best days behind him.

But until Shanahan and Lynch publicly back Garoppolo in the strongest terms or Brady signs elsewhere when NFL free agency opens Wednesday, March 18, as King points out, nothing can be ruled out.

