Why Tom Brady picks 45 as the age he wants to play until

Whenever Tom Brady is asked about when he plans on calling it a career, it comes back to one number: 45.

The New England Patriots quarterback, now 42, has mentioned on multiple occasions 45 as the age he'd like to play until. But why 45 and not, say, 44 or 46?

Brady explained Wednesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" why he's always going with that specific number.

"I think I have always said 45 just because that's a good goal to set because that is one that has been pretty hard to get to for most guys. I think you have to have goals - you have daily goals, you have yearly goals and you have long-term goals," Brady said. "I think for me it's really just the love of football. I don't know if or when I will ever not love it. That's the thing.

"I don't know, it's just some people are maybe great guitarists, there's great chefs, there's great lawyers, there's great artists, actors, you name it. I think if you really love it, why should you stop? You just love it. I don't know how to explain it other than I love doing it and that is enough for me."

At this stage of Brady's career, even as he continues to play at a high level, the six-time Super Bowl champion is constantly faced with questions about his future. Brady, who can become a free agent for the first time after this season, understands why it remains such a popular topic, and he isn't taking his ability to step onto the gridiron at age 42 for granted.

"I think it is a natural question for most athletes that are getting older," Brady said. "It's not going to last forever, so at some point, it comes to an end and everyone wants to be the first one to predict it. I feel like I am just being honest with myself that I am going to do the best I can do. I feel like everything at this point is just gravy.

"The fact I get to go out and play professional football at 42 is pretty cool. I still love doing it and I still love the competition. I don't know when that will ever leave. I don't know if it will ever leave. I don't know what factors will contribute, but I am trying to be in the moment and the thing about football is it is a contact sport. It's not basketball, it's not baseball - really any game could be your last game. I think it is good to have that perspective, too."

Brady has the Patriots in a position to make yet another Super Bowl run as they enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record. They'll aim to come out of the bye week strong when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 52 rematch on Sunday.

