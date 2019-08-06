Why Tom Brady is only happy with '10 percent' of his in-game passes
Tom Brady has completed 64 percent of his NFL passes, which ranks him eighth among active NFL quarterbacks.
But apparently the majority of Brady's completions leave the New England Patriots quarterback upset.
Brady has landed on the September cover of Men's Health and was the subject of a lengthy profile on his maniacal devotion to fitness.
The way I train has evolved so much over my 20 years in the NFL, and it's showed me that anyone can continue to get better. Recently I got to talk with @menshealthmag about wellness, longevity, and everything our team at @tb12sports is doing to help others achieve peak performance. I'm excited to share it with all of you, along with a couple shots from one of my favorite weeks of the year in the Bahamas! Click the link in my bio for the full story!
A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:20am PDT
Among the highlights: Brady told author Ben Court that only 10 percent of the passes he throws in games "do what he wants them to do."
There are times when I release the ball and I know it's perfect. I throw it with the exact pace and arc that I wanted, and to the exact location. But when I throw it and it doesn't do that, in my mind [I'm thinking,] I'm f---ing shit-what did I do wrong? I f---ing overstrode. Too little torque."
Brady swearing at himself after hitting an open receiver or even connecting on a touchdown pass seems a little extra. Then again, this borderline psychotic pursuit of perfection is probably why Brady won an NFL MVP award at age 41, a Super Bowl at age 41 and still is at the top of his game at age 42.
"I'm a little tortured," Brady admitted to Court. "At football, I want it to be so right."
Considering three of his best seasons by completion percentage have come in the last five years, we'd say that approach is working.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
Why Tom Brady is only happy with '10 percent' of his in-game passes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston