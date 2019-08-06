Why Tom Brady is only happy with '10 percent' of his in-game passes

Tom Brady has completed 64 percent of his NFL passes, which ranks him eighth among active NFL quarterbacks.

But apparently the majority of Brady's completions leave the New England Patriots quarterback upset.

Brady has landed on the September cover of Men's Health and was the subject of a lengthy profile on his maniacal devotion to fitness.

Among the highlights: Brady told author Ben Court that only 10 percent of the passes he throws in games "do what he wants them to do."

There are times when I release the ball and I know it's perfect. I throw it with the exact pace and arc that I wanted, and to the exact location. But when I throw it and it doesn't do that, in my mind [I'm thinking,] I'm f---ing shit-what did I do wrong? I f---ing overstrode. Too little torque."

Brady swearing at himself after hitting an open receiver or even connecting on a touchdown pass seems a little extra. Then again, this borderline psychotic pursuit of perfection is probably why Brady won an NFL MVP award at age 41, a Super Bowl at age 41 and still is at the top of his game at age 42.

"I'm a little tortured," Brady admitted to Court. "At football, I want it to be so right."

Considering three of his best seasons by completion percentage have come in the last five years, we'd say that approach is working.

