Why Tom Brady’s legendary NFL career will never be matched

At this point, it feels like we’ve said everything there is to say about just how rare Tom Brady’s legendary 23-year NFL career has been.

Brady is finally walking away from the game at 45 years old, after breaking every passing record imaginable, and winning seven Super Bowls.

Even in his final season, Brady set new NFL records for pass attempts and completions, finishing third in the league in passing yards.

Since Brady’s retirement announcement, voices from all over the football world have been weighing in with their reactions, and the latest comes from NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long, who talked with Rich Eisen this week about why the GOAT’s career will never be duplicated:

