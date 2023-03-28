Why is Tom Brady considered the GOAT of American Football?

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks, has officially announced that he has retired from the NFL. One of the most popular terms with which Brady has always been known is “The GOAT”, an acronym for “Greatest of all time”.

This term is used to refer to great athletes and the United Press has been using it for a long time. This title is apt for him not only considering how well he played in the NFL but for his 22 years of career in the league. His remarkable achievements in his career have earned him this title.

Here are the top three reasons why Tom Brady is considered the GOAT of American Football.

He settled the greatest ‘coach or player’ debate of all time

The greatest ‘coach or player’ debate of all time had been raging for years, with fans, analysts, and former players weighing in on both sides. In a move that stunned the football world, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after two decades of unparalleled success under the guidance of Bill Belichick. Many wondered if Brady was making a mistake, leaving the only team he had ever known to start fresh in Tampa Bay. But the quarterback had a plan.

With his trademark grit and determination, Brady led the Buccaneers to a championship in his first season, defying the odds and proving that he was more than just a product of Belichick’s coaching. He was a leader on and off the field, setting an example for everyone around him. When it came time to play, Brady was nothing short of masterful. He seemed to know exactly what play to call at every moment, using his experience and football IQ to outmaneuver opposing defenses.

As the confetti rained down on the field after the Super Bowl, Brady stood at the center of the celebration, a triumphant smile on his face. He had settled the debate once and for all. He was not just the greatest player, but the greatest quarterback and coach combined. A true legend of the game.

He played until 45 — and he played well

In total, Brady has won 243 games in the regular session and 34 playoff games as a starter in the course of his career.

Within the first year of his career, he set a new team record for quarterback rating, completions, and touchdown passes. In his last session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he broke his own records with 485 completions and 43 touchdown passes. After concluding the season with 5,316 yards through the air, Brady also broke the Buccaneers’ single-season throwing yardage record.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion has won more Lombardi Trophies than any other NFL team and also earned the Most Valuable award three times. Brady is the oldest player to win the NFL MVP award three times and a member of two all-decade teams (the 2000s and 2010s). He has also been named to the All-Pro team six times and has won the Super Bowl MVP award five times.

Brady retired at the age of 44, played 22 years in the league, and never experienced a drop in play. None of the young faces entering the NFL can compete against his high-caliber career. His immense talent and accomplishments made him known as The Goat. Brady has set the standard way too high for aspiring quarterbacks who wish to take his position, but there might never be another player like Tom Brady.

He was the backbone of his team

He was not content with just being a great player; he wanted to elevate those around him to be the best they could be too. Brady’s loyalty to his teammates was unshakeable, extending beyond just his time with the Patriots and into his new chapter with the Buccaneers.

Teammate Danny Amendola spoke highly of Brady’s character, emphasizing that he was not only a phenomenal football player but an even better friend and person. He shared that Brady was always there to help, whether it meant inviting the team over for dinner or taking them on trips to Montana or the Kentucky Derby. He was a true big brother to everyone.

Brady’s bond with his teammates was a defining factor in his career, and it was evident during his time in Tampa Bay. He brought Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and lobbied for Antonio Brown’s reinstatement into the league. Together, the three of them played an instrumental role in leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory in Brady’s first year with the team.

Final Verdict

It is clear that Tom Brady’s unparalleled achievements, consistency, leadership, and work ethic have cemented his status as an all-time great. From his humble beginnings as a sixth-round draft pick to his historic seven Super Bowl victories and countless other accolades, Brady’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. But it is not just his on-field achievements that have earned him the title of GOAT. Brady’s character, loyalty, and dedication to his craft have also set him apart from the rest.

