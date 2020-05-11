Why Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could be the perfect match

Will Tom Brady soon find out the grass isn't always greener on the other side, or will he thrive in his new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Only time will tell, but there's reason to believe it'll be the latter.

Brady will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback will have two of the best wide receivers in the game (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) along with three dangerous tight ends (Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate). The challenge for Tampa will be getting all of its playmakers on the same page before its season opener at New Orleans.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

In the latest edition of "Patriots Opposing Views," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times joined Tom E. Curran to discuss how the Bucs will make it work, and how Brady will need to learn the ins and outs of Arians' playbook.

"I think it's going to be a collaboration. Tom's going to have to learn a language," Stroud said. "They don't want 22 new guys trying to learn a different offense than they did last year, but he definitely has some weapons ... I think what they've got to do is the running backs have to become better receivers and better blockers in this system for Tom Brady, but he's got tight ends. They could use a lot of 11 personnel obviously with Gronk and O.J. Howard and Cam Brate.

"Make no mistake, this is Brady's world. It's his offense. He'll have as much say as he needs. They will do everything they can to make him comfortable with who's on the field and what they're doing. Other than learning a new language, that's going to be it."

There's been plenty of speculation about Brady being at odds with head coach Bill Belichick toward the end of his Patriots tenure. There also have been rumors about Brady's relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels "deteriorating."

Story continues

Stroud doesn't see that being an issue for Brady with Arians, who's built a reputation as a players' coach. The six-time Super Bowl champion will be allowed to call the shots far more in Tampa than he was able to in New England.

"I think it's a good fit. Bruce Arians is the key here," Stroud said. "He's had some Super Bowl quarterbacks, some celebrity quarterbacks if you will ... you've got a lot of guys that can handle this celebrity quarterback in Tampa.

"And I think he will have more say. He won't have a Josh McDaniels trying to tell him everything they're going to do, and I think that's what Brady wants."

The Bucs already have felt the Brady effect as ticket prices have soared since the 42-year-old's arrival. They also will have five prime-time games on their schedule in 2020.

If part of their goal in acquiring Brady was to become relevant, they've certainly accomplished that. Now it's just a matter of whether Brady and Co. can make it work between the white lines, or if it'll turn out that "Tompa" Bay wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Why Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could be the perfect match originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston