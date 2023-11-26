Why was Tom Allen fired? Indiana cuts ties with football coach despite contract buyout

Indiana has fired football coach Tom Allen after a 3-9 season (1-8 in Big Ten play) in 2023, as originally reported by IndyStar's Zach Osterman.

Allen finishes his tenure in Bloomington having served seven seasons as coach of the Hoosiers' football program. He previously had earned an extension after the 2019 and 2020 seasons: In 2019, the Hoosiers won eight games and made a bowl game, and in 2020, Indiana beat both Penn State and Michigan and went 6-1 in the regular season, making its second consecutive bowl game. Allen was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in the latter.

Allen started his tenure at Indiana as defensive coordinator in 2016 under Kevin Wilson. Wilson resigned in late 2016 after an investigation into mistreatment of players, and Allen stepped into the role as head coach for the Foster Farms Bowl that season.

Here's everything you need to know about Allen's firing:

More: IU football: What is Tom Allen's buyout if he's fired?

Why was Tom Allen fired at Indiana?

Allen went 33-49 in seven years at Indiana, including 18-43 in Big Ten play. After the highs of 2019 and 2020, Allen won just three conference games from 2021-23, going 9-27 overall in those three years.

In October, Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell and hired Rod Carey to serve as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. The Hoosiers continued to struggle, falling out of bowl eligibility for the third straight season with a 48-45 loss to Illinois on Nov. 11. The Hoosiers followed up with losses to Michigan State in Week 12 (in miraculous fashion) and to Purdue in Rivalry Week.

Allen brought in top recruiting classes, with his 2022 class ranking No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 26 nationally per 247Sports' Composite rankings, It is Indiana's highest-ranked class since 247Sports began compiling recruiting rankings over two decades ago.

But the success on the recruiting trail didn't continue on the field in 2022 or 2023.

More: IU football coaching candidates: Who will Indiana turn to replace Tom Allen?

Tom Allen contract details

Allen was extended in March 2021, earning a seven-year contract extension worth $4.9 million annually through the 2027 season. Allen earned $4.51 million in 2023, making him the 39th-highest paid coach nationally and the 11th-highest paid coach in the Big Ten. He led Purdue's Ryan Walters and Rutgers' Greg Schiano. (Northwestern coach David Braun's contract is not publicly available).

Tom Allen buyout

Allen's buyout is $20.8 million, since he was fired before Dec. 1, 2023. If Indiana had elected to wait until 2024 to fire him, the buyout would have decreased to $8 million.

Allen's buyout is among the most expensive ever paid out, behind Jimbo Fisher's $78 million buyout from Texas Tech and Gus Malzahn's $21.7 million buyout from Auburn in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tom Allen fired at Indiana: Why IU football cut ties with Hoosiers coach